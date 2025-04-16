Nvidia could face challenges in the form of chip export policies and increased competition from the likes of Huawei. AFP
Nvidia could face challenges in the form of chip export policies and increased competition from the likes of Huawei. AFP

Future

Technology

Nvidia stock slides as chip giant warns over US export policies

AI diffusion rules are set to take effect on May 15

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

April 16, 2025