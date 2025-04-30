Big tech firms and countries with AI ambitions are hoping that US President Donald Trump makes changes to chip export rules. AP
Big tech firms and countries with AI ambitions are hoping that US President Donald Trump makes changes to chip export rules. AP

Future

Technology

AI chip export rules: Will President Trump change Biden's policy?

Regulations would limit semiconductor purchases by UAE, India, Singapore and others

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

April 30, 2025