US policies drafted during the Biden administration that limited the export of powerful AI chips to countries such as the UAE have come under criticism in recent months.
White House considers lifting AI chip restrictions for UAE

Nvidia and Microsoft have pushed for reversing policy that limits exports to countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and India

Cody Combs
Washington

May 01, 2025