New Jersey and UAE sign pact to boost cyber security and consumer protection in gaming

The US state of New Jersey and the UAE will be joining forces to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/17/uae-can-become-exporter-of-cyber-security-talent-senior-official-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/17/uae-can-become-exporter-of-cyber-security-talent-senior-official-says/">enhance cyber security</a>, consumer protection and innovation in the internet-based gaming sector. According to statement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, an agreement was signed by the state's division of gaming enforcement and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/regulators-award-licence-for-uaes-first-authorised-lottery/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/regulators-award-licence-for-uaes-first-authorised-lottery/">UAE's General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority</a> to solidify the partnership between the two government entities. “Commercial gaming is a key pillar of the UAE’s strategy for diversified economic growth, playing a significant role in driving tourism and attracting foreign investment,” said Kevin Mullally, chief executive of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/15/uae-lottery-thousands-win-prizes-in-inaugural-draw-but-wait-goes-on-for-first-dh100m-jackpot-winner/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/15/uae-lottery-thousands-win-prizes-in-inaugural-draw-but-wait-goes-on-for-first-dh100m-jackpot-winner/">the GCGRA</a>. “This moment represents a unique opportunity to align innovative technology with modern, collaborative regulation to unlock substantial economic potential while ensuring the highest standards of consumer protection.” Wesley Mathews, president and chief executive of Choose New Jersey, a non-profit organisation seeking to attract business to the state, said the agreement with the UAE would help to bolster New Jersey's gaming infrastructure and technology ecosystem. "The collaboration between the DGE and GCGRA will strengthen our international economy while prioritising responsible gaming," Mr Murphy said. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/12/prize-draw-firms-apply-to-run-uae-national-lottery/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/12/prize-draw-firms-apply-to-run-uae-national-lottery/">UAE GCGRA</a>, in Abu Dhabi, holds exclusive jurisdiction to regulate, license and supervise all commercial gaming activities and facilities in the UAE. Its staff includes experts in commercial gaming regulation, financial crime prevention, gaming technology, law enforcement, responsible gaming and other specialist areas. According to the GCGRA's website, it also serves as an innovation incubator that helps to enhance protection for users. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/01/winner-of-emirates-draw-dh25k-a-month-prize-to-receive-money-despite-uae-raffle-pause/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/01/winner-of-emirates-draw-dh25k-a-month-prize-to-receive-money-despite-uae-raffle-pause/">regulating authority</a> says "commercial gaming in the UAE encompasses lottery, internet gaming, sports wagering and land-based gaming facilities". While gambling remains prohibited in the UAE, the GCGRA was established in September 2023 to oversee and supervise commercial "gaming activities" including lotteries, internet gaming and integrated gaming centres or resorts. Its aim is to enforce responsible gaming, which it defines as "the practice of commercial gaming in a way that safeguards consumers and minimises the potential adverse consequences of excessive gaming for individuals and society". The announcement of the agreement with New Jersey comes as the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank" rel="">Ras Al Khaimah</a> prepares to open in 2027, after securing the UAE's first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/regulators-award-licence-for-uaes-first-authorised-lottery/" target="_blank" rel="">gaming licence</a> from authorities last year.