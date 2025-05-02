Students at University of Wollongong in Dubai, as well as other students in UAE-based universities, will soon witness more collaboration with New Jersey-based colleges. Victor Besa / The National
Students at University of Wollongong in Dubai, as well as other students in UAE-based universities, will soon witness more collaboration with New Jersey-based colleges. Victor Besa / The National

News

US

New Jersey and UAE universities announce research, tech and learning partnerships

Agreements signed by New Jersey Governor and university leaders

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

May 02, 2025