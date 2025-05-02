New Jersey and UAE universities announce research, tech and learning partnerships

Governor Phil Murphy announced on Friday that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/30/new-jersey-and-uae-sign-pact-to-boost-cyber-security-and-consumer-protection-in-gaming/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/30/new-jersey-and-uae-sign-pact-to-boost-cyber-security-and-consumer-protection-in-gaming/">New Jersey</a> will be partnering with universities in the UAE to strengthen his state's education ecosystem as well as international collaboration. "Research and development are essential for innovation," he said on Friday during his multi-day economic mission to the UAE. "Not only will this collaboration and partnership bolster New Jersey’s future workforce, but it will also strengthen our economy by ensuring New Jersey continues to be a leader in emerging industries." New Jersey's Kean University will be establishing partnerships with the University of Dubai, American University in Dubai and the University of Wollongong in Dubai. "Collaborating with premier institutions such as the University of Dubai, American University in Dubai, and the University of Wollongong in Dubai creates powerful opportunities for our students," said Lamont Repollet, president of Kean University. New Jersey's Rowan University will be collaborating with American University in Ras Al Khaimah. Details of the agreements involve potential faculty exchanges, student exchanges, collaborative research projects, collaborative conferences and the exchange of academic information, as well as materials. Kevin Konecny, associate provost for student affairs at American University of Ras Al Khaimah, said on LinkedIn that it was "exciting times" for the educational institution. "Anticipating a fruitful partnership ahead between AURAK & Rowan, with exciting developments on the horizon," he said. Wesley Mathews, chief executive of Choose New Jersey, a non-profit organisation seeking to attract business to the state, emphasised the potential lasting benefits of the deals. “Investment in higher education partnerships strengthens New Jersey’s talent pipeline, fostering a skilled workforce leading innovative research in life sciences, technology, clean energy and other key industries that bolster our state’s economy,” he said. The academic collaborations involving New Jersey and the UAE come days after an agreement was announced to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/17/uae-can-become-exporter-of-cyber-security-talent-senior-official-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/17/uae-can-become-exporter-of-cyber-security-talent-senior-official-says/">enhance cyber security</a>, consumer protection and innovation in the internet-based gaming sector. That agreement was signed by the state's division of gaming enforcement and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/regulators-award-licence-for-uaes-first-authorised-lottery/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/regulators-award-licence-for-uaes-first-authorised-lottery/">UAE's General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority</a>. “Commercial gaming is a key pillar of the UAE’s strategy for diversified economic growth, playing a significant role in driving tourism and attracting foreign investment,” said Kevin Mullally, chief executive of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/15/uae-lottery-thousands-win-prizes-in-inaugural-draw-but-wait-goes-on-for-first-dh100m-jackpot-winner/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/15/uae-lottery-thousands-win-prizes-in-inaugural-draw-but-wait-goes-on-for-first-dh100m-jackpot-winner/">the GCGRA</a>.