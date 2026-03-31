How the UAE is using AI to build a better future for the next generation

At the White House last week, I joined leaders from 45 nations and from pre-eminent technology companies at the Fostering the Future Together summit convened by US First Lady Melania Trump. The discussions in Washington focused on one central question: how can governments, educators and the private sector help families prepare the next generation for a rapidly changing technological future?

We live in an era defined by extraordinary technological change. Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant promise – it is shaping economies, societies and the way we empower the next generation.

The UAE has embraced this transformative potential, positioning itself as a global leader in AI innovation while working closely with like-minded partners, particularly the US, to ensure that these technologies are deployed responsibly, ethically and in the service of humanity.

At a time of geopolitical uncertainty, the UAE firmly believes that progress and development must continue. The region – and its people – are fully capable of success when guided by a clear vision and sustained commitment. The UAE is a living example of this.

Play Lila Ibrahim: 'World can learn from UAE’s forward thinking on AI' Play 01:00

This long-term approach is reflected in our focus on building a safe and prosperous future for the next generation, driven by sustained investment in AI, innovation, low-carbon energy and human capital. Within this broader vision, AI has emerged as a central pillar – supported by strong national leadership and strategic partnerships that position the UAE as a leading global partner in technological innovation.

The UAE’s commitment to AI is more than rhetoric – it is embedded in our national strategy and governance. In 2017, we appointed the world’s first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. Our Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 sets out a clear milestone for the UAE to become a world leader by 2031, reflecting the belief that AI is an important driver of economic development and sustainable growth. The application of AI could generate up to Dh335 billion ($91.21 billion) in the UAE’s economy, transforming sectors ranging from renewable energy to space exploration and, most importantly, education.

Education has been central to our approach. From the outset, our leadership recognised that the greatest resource of any nation is the minds of its people. By integrating AI into our educational system, we are preparing students to be fully AI literate – equipped to navigate the digital world safely, contribute to technological development and lead the innovations of tomorrow.

Beginning in the 2025-26 academic year, AI has become a formal subject in public-school curricula, making the UAE one of the first countries in the world to embed AI in its education system.

Quote Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant promise – it is shaping economies, societies and the way we empower the next generation

Our higher education institutions are also at the forefront. The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi, among the world’s first graduate-level universities dedicated exclusively to AI, began its first undergraduate programme in 2025. By investing in human capital alongside technological advancement, the UAE is laying the foundation for long-term economic transformation and global leadership in AI.

The UAE is already a major global player in artificial intelligence, with investments in the sector exceeding Dh543 billion since 2024. Our commitment extends beyond national borders. Digital inequality is a global challenge, and international co-operation is essential if technology is to be a force for good. In this context, the UAE’s partnership with the US serves as a model for how countries can collaborate to harness AI responsibly.

In May last year, during US President Donald Trump’s state visit, G42, OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, SoftBank Group and Cisco announced a partnership to build Stargate UAE, a next-generation AI infrastructure cluster within the newly established 5-gigawatt UAE–US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi – the largest such facility outside of the United States. Operated under the US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership and led by G42, this campus will serve nearly half of the global population who live within 3,200km of the UAE while minimising carbon emissions through nuclear, solar and gas power.

The strategic partnership between the UAE and the US is anchored not only in technology but also in a shared vision for a smarter, more connected and resilient world. Our countries have long collaborated across sectors – from space exploration, including the Emirates Mars Mission, to energy security, where the UAE’s nuclear power programme sets a benchmark for safety and operational excellence. These joint efforts exemplify how two nations, guided by a common purpose, can drive innovation, strengthen global prosperity, and promote peace and stability.

Students from the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi celebrate their graduation with family members last year. Pawan Singh for The National Info

This collaboration also extends to the next generation. We recognize and deeply appreciate the efforts of First Lady Melania Trump, whose vision and initiative to advance dialogue on children, education, and technology highlight the human-centred approach that is at the heart of the UAE’s strategy. I was particularly touched by the First Lady’s emphasis on the role that families play in nurturing the next generation. In our White House meeting, I spoke about Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation and generation shaper, and about her focus on empowering families, including during the Year of the Family. Initiatives like Fostering the Future Together remind us that technology must serve humanity, and that our decisions today will shape the lives and opportunities of our children for decades to come. By combining our innovation with her leadership in education and child empowerment, we are shaping a global environment where young people can thrive in an AI-driven world.

By combining innovation with international collaboration, we are ensuring that AI empowers rather than divides, educates rather than excludes and connects rather than isolates.

As we look to the future, the UAE remains committed to leading in AI, building on our partnerships and preparing the next generation to thrive in a digital world. Our policies are designed to create an inclusive digital ecosystem, where promising opportunities are shared, technological advancement is paired with ethical responsibility and partnerships with countries like the US ensure that AI benefits humanity as a whole. Our work with the US, guided by shared values and a commitment to human development, demonstrates that innovation and compassion can go hand in hand.

Together, we are redefining the relationship between humanity and technology – one that will ensure that the children of today inherit a world of opportunity, equity and prosperity.