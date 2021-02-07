Emirates Mars Mission facts: UAE Hope Probe everything to know

Sarah Amiri, Deputy Project Manager of the Emirates Mars Mission and Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, talks about the Hope Probe scheduled for launch in July. AP

Latest: History made as Hope probe successfully enters Mars orbit

In the first week of January, 2020, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, signed the final outer piece of a satellite, the Hope Probe, ahead of its launch into space to study the atmosphere of Mars.

After blasting off from Earth on July 19, 2020, the Hope Probe is scheduled to be arrive at the Red Planet on February 9, at 7.42pm Gulf Standard Time.

Following the excitement over the UAE successfully sending the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station last year, The National has all your questions about the country's next biggest space mission answered:

What is the Hope Probe?

The Hope Probe, also known as the Emirates Mars Mission, is a locally made satellite bound for the Red Planet, where it will gather information about the atmosphere.

It is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

Launch date and schedule

Hope Probe blasted off from Earth on July 19, 2020.

The UAE Space Agency and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, set this month as the launch window because it was the time that Earth and Mars were at their closest point. This only happens once every two years.

The probe was launched from Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan and was set to reach Mars in February, 2021, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE.

Hope will attempt to enter the Red Planet's orbit on February 9. The highly complex procedure has a 50 per cent chance of success.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sign a piece of the Hope Probe, which will be launched to Mars in July, at Qasr Al Watan. Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Five facts about the Mars Mission:

1. The probe is loaded with highly explosive fuel - Where there are rockets, there are massive amounts of explosive liquids. And the Hope probe is no different. It was loaded with 800 kilograms of hydrazine, a fuel propellant commonly used in spacecraft, for its journey to space

2. Contact will be lost with the probe for almost half an hour - There is currently an 11-minute communication delay between mission control and the spacecraft. This is because of the enormous distance between Earth and Mars. When Hope attempts to enter Mars orbit, it will hide behind the planet for 15-20 minutes (called the occultation period), causing all radio signals to be lost

3. Hope will orbit Mars like a Moon - What sets the UAE's mission to Mars apart from any other is the special orbit Hope will be placed in. It will be at an elliptical orbit between 22,000km and 44,000km from the planet's surface – the farthest for a spacecraft to date

4. Hope has teamed up with another spacecraft while in deep space - In November, Hope and the European Space Agency's BepiColombo spacecraft each measured distribution of hydrogen in space together. The European spacecraft was en route to Mercury, and both BepiColombo and Hope's instruments were facing each other so scientists took the opportunity to measure the amount of hydrogen between them. Scientists from ESA and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre worked together to cross calibrate the instruments and get some extra science out of the mission

5. Hope's gadgets include camera filters and 'heat vision goggles' - Hope has three instruments it will use to perform its scientific tasks – an infrared spectrometer, exploration imager and ultraviolet spectrometer. Keep reading to find out more about these tools below

The mission’s aim

Once it reaches the Red Planet, the Hope Probe will spend two years collecting scientific data. The mission could also get an optional two-year extension, which means it will be in space until 2025.

The probe will collect data on Mars' meteorological layers so scientists can study how the upper and lower layers interact with one another — providing the first complete picture of the planet’s atmosphere.

The spacecraft will search for connections between current Martian weather and the ancient climate of the Red Planet, giving scientists deeper insight into the past and future of our own planet as well as the potential of life for humans on Mars and on other distant planets.

Substantial geophysical evidence suggests that Mars was once a much warmer and more humid world, with a lot of liquid water on its surface. Those past conditions may have been optimal for some form of life to evolve.

Technical specifications of UAE's mission to Mars. Ramon Peñas / The National

The probe will also study what drove oxygen and hydrogen — the building blocks of water — out of Mars' atmosphere. This loss of atmosphere is believed to be the root cause behind Mars becoming a cold desert. Understanding what caused this could help researchers understand how the Martian atmosphere has evolved over time and potentially how life on Mars could have been lost.

The probe is expected to collect more than 1,000 GB of new data. The UAE will share the data with more than 200 academic and scientific institutions around the world for free.

How will the data be collected?

Three technologies mounted on the satellite will capture data from Mars:

Emirates Exploration Imager: A multiband camera that can take pictures of the Martian atmosphere in three visible bands and three ultraviolet bands.

Emirates Mars Infrared Spectrometer: This measures the dust, ice clouds, water vapour and temperature profile of the Martian atmosphere.

Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer: This tool measures changes in the thermosphere; the structure of the hydrogen and oxygen around the planet; and the ultraviolet emissions of hydrogen, oxygen and carbon monoxide in the atmosphere.

Who is involved?

The Hope Probe was designed and built by Emirati engineers in partnership with other space agencies around the world. Experts from the University of Colorado Boulder, University of California, Berkeley, and Arizona State University were all involved.

Engineers assemble the Hope Probe. Courtesy MBR Space Centre / Dubai Media Office

MBRSC is responsible for the execution and supervision of all stages of the design, development and launch of the spacecraft while the UAE Space Agency is funding and supervising all procedures.

What does it look like and how is it getting to Mars?

Hope Probe is the size and weight of a small car with a total mass (including fuel) of 1,500kg, according to Nasa. It is 2.37m wide and 2.9m tall.

It blasted off in a launcher rocket, then detached and accelerated into deep space.

It reached a speed of 126,000kph on its 600 million km journey around the sun to Mars, which took around 200 days.

Home-grown satellite

The probe was built by a team of Emirati scientists and engineers whose average age was 27. The majority of the team responsible for sending the Hope probe 37 million miles to Mars is under 35 years.

A team of 75 Emirati engineers gave final touches to the satellite at the University of Colorado Boulder. The Deputy Project Manager and Chief Scientist, Sarah Al Amiri, who is also the Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, is in her early 30s.

With missions like the Hope Probe and the Astronaut Programme, the UAE aims to train the new generation of Emirati scientists and engineers keen on working in the space sector.

What makes this mission so significant?

The Hope Probe is the first planetary science mission led by an Arab-Islamic country.

It is seen as the Arab world’s version of US President John F Kennedy’s moon shot and is expected to inspire a generation of Emirati and Arab youth to enter the space sector.

It is the UAE’s next biggest space mission since sending the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station in September 2019.

This mission will be different from previous probes as its unique orbits and instruments will produce entirely new types of data that will enable scientists to build the first holistic model of the Martian atmosphere.

The UAE plans to establish the first human colony on Mars in 2117. Courtesy Dubai Media Office

Does this have anything to do with the Mars 2117 plan?

It is likely that the information gathered during the mission will inform the UAE's plans to build a habitable settlement on Mars by 2117.

“Mars 2117 is a seed we are sowing today to reap the fruit of new generations led by a passion for science and advancing human knowledge,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Twitter following the announcement in 2017.

In preparation, the UAE is constructing a complex of buildings called Mars Scientific City. This facility will include a laboratory that will stimulate the red planet’s terrain and harsh environment through advanced 3D printing technology and heat and radiation insulation.

A team of scientists and astronauts will live in this simulated environment for one year to assess the living conditions on Mars.

A version of this article was first published on January 7, 2020

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

The specs: 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS Price: base / as tested: From Dh632,225 Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 540hp @ 8,250rpm Torque: 540Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L / 100km

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

The specs Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 180hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm at 3,00rpm Transmission: 5-speed sequential auto Price: From Dh139,995 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

Jebel Ali card 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m 2.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,400m 2.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,000m 3.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,200m 3.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m 4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m The National selections 1.45pm: Cosmic Glow 2.15pm: Karaginsky 2.45pm: Welcome Surprise 3.15pm: Taamol 3.45pm: Rayig 4.15pm: Chiefdom 4.45pm: California Jumbo

