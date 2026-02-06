Abu Dhabi road closures in place this weekend for UAE Tour Women

A string of roads in Abu Dhabi will be closed this weekend to allow for the UAE Tour Women.

Temporary closures will cover a large section of the city, with the race passing through areas including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island and Al Marina.

The race will run from 1.10pm to 4.30pm, starting at Abu Dhabi Teamlab Phenomena and finishing at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

On their Saturday route, cyclists will pass through Yas Island, Yas North, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Tunnel, Jazeerat Um An Nar Street, Masdar, Khalifa City, Al Beri, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Mussaffah Bridge, Zayed Sport City, Umm Yifenah Bridge, Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island, Qasr al Hosn, Mawgab Street, Shakhbout bin Sultan Street, and Al Bateen.

Each of these roads will be closed for around 10 to 15 minutes. They will reopen once competitors have cleared the area.

The final 156km stretch will run from Al Ain Hazza bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet on Sunday.

Credit: UAE Tour Women

What is the UAE Tour Women?

The UAE Tour Women is the third event of the Women's WorldTour, this year held from February 5 to 8.

The four-day race takes teams around the Emirates from Thursday to Sunday with a route that covers hundreds of kilometres.

Road closures in Dubai were tabled for Saturday’s round of the race. The men’s edition of the tour will take place from February 16 to 22.