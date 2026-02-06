Dubai road closures announced on Friday for UAE Tour Women

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Friday announced a string of temporary road closures for the UAE Tour Women cycling race.

The event will take place from 12.50pm to 4.30pm, starting at the Dubai Police Academy and finishing at Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University.

Cyclists will pass along Umm Suqeim Street, Hessa Street, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Expo Road, Lehbab Road, Al Qudra Road, Saih Al Salam Street and Saih Al Dahal Street. Each of those roads will be closed for 10 to 15 minutes, the authority said in a post on X. They will reopen once competitors have cleared the area.

“To ensure a smooth journey to your destination, please plan your trip in advance and head out early,” the authority added.

What is the UAE Tour Women?

The race is the third event of the Women's World Tour and this year has been scheduled from February 5 to 8.

The four-day race will take teams around the UAE from Thursday to Sunday. The route covers hundreds of kilometres, requiring a series of road closures.

Competitors will travel to Abu Dhabi on Saturday for the final 156km stretch, which runs from Al Ain's Hazza bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet on Sunday.