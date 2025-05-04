UAE schools to begin teaching mandatory AI classes from age of four

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai">Dubai</a>, on Sunday announced that artificial intelligence is to be introduced as a subject across all stages of government education in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/">UAE</a>. Starting from the next academic year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> will be taught from reception to grade 12 in the hope that future generations can develop a “deep understanding of AI from a technical perspective”, Sheikh Mohammed said. He added that an awareness of the ethics of its use and an understanding of its data, algorithms, applications and risks are also leading facets of the education policy. “As part of the UAE’s long-term plans to prepare future generations for a different future, a new world, and advanced skills, the UAE government today approved the final curriculum to introduce Artificial Intelligence’ as a subject across all stages of government education in the UAE, from kindergarten to grade 12, starting from the next academic year,” he wrote on X. “We appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Education in developing a comprehensive curriculum, affirming that artificial intelligence will transform the way the world lives. Our goal is to teach our children a deep understanding of AI from a technical perspective, while also fostering their awareness of the ethics of this new technology, enhancing their understanding of its data, algorithms, applications, risks, and its connection to society and life. “Our responsibility is to equip our children for a time unlike ours, with conditions different from ours, and with new skills and capabilities that ensure the continued momentum of development and progress in our nation for decades to come.” AI is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of the UAE’s growth strategy. Last month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said there needs to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/21/this-is-the-age-of-artificial-intelligence-says-dubai-crown-prince/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/21/this-is-the-age-of-artificial-intelligence-says-dubai-crown-prince/">more global collaboration</a>. “This is the age of artificial intelligence,” said Sheikh Hamdan. “Global collaboration is the most effective way to maximise its benefits and expand its positive impact on societies. “Dubai is proud to welcome AI experts from around the world to explore new frontiers for this technology, drive growth and enhance quality of life.” The Cabinet also approved the launch of the first integrated regulatory <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/14/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-reviews-uaes-tax-system-in-cabinet-meeting/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/14/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-reviews-uaes-tax-system-in-cabinet-meeting/">intelligence system within the UAE government</a>. This new legislation and laws development system was based on advanced AI. It is hoped the system will accelerate the legislative process by up to 70 per cent, using AI tools to reduce the time and effort required for research, drafting, evaluation, and enactment. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/02/ai-education-technology-uae-middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/02/ai-education-technology-uae-middle-east/">Sarah Al Amiri</a>, Minister of Education, writing for <i>The National</i>, described the integration of AI in education as a “national imperative”. She said AI “supports economic growth, fosters sustainable development and significantly enhances individual capabilities”. However, this came with a warning as she said the urgency to adopt AI can precede the question of how humanity can develop the “capacity required to use AI wisely, effectively and ethically”. AI is “fundamentally different from previous technological shifts, demanding a unique response”, she added.