AI will energise education but we must not repeat the mistakes of the past

As I consider how we cultivate human capability through education, I've increasingly reflected on integrating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence/">artificial intelligence</a> – not merely as a global trend, but as a national imperative crucial for preparing young people for a rapidly evolving future. These reflections are not final conclusions but rather a reframing of the challenges ahead, acknowledging we are at a pivotal point where long-standing assumptions about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/education/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/education/">education </a>must be fundamentally reconsidered. In the UAE, adopting and advancing AI is not optional; it is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/04/21/dubai-ai-week-uae-abu-dhabi-nvidia-microsoft/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/04/21/dubai-ai-week-uae-abu-dhabi-nvidia-microsoft/">essential </a>to our national future. AI supports economic growth, fosters sustainable development and significantly enhances individual capabilities. For a nation like ours, with big ambitions despite our size, AI empowers us to scale talent, accelerate innovation and sustain the remarkable progress made over our first 50 years as we move toward our Centennial. Two points are clear. First, the quality and sustainability of our national progress depend on human capability. And second, education is our <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/28/uae-education-society/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/28/uae-education-society/">primary tool </a>to cultivate this capability. Yet this introduces a significant dilemma. There is understandable urgency to adopt AI swiftly within education. However, this sense of urgency often precedes addressing the foundational question: how do we develop the human capacity required to use AI wisely, effectively, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/17/ai-ethics-google-generative/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/17/ai-ethics-google-generative/">ethically</a>? AI is fundamentally different from previous technological shifts, demanding a unique response. Reflecting on earlier technological shifts provides valuable context. The emergence of the internet dramatically expanded educational opportunities through instantaneous access to knowledge. Yet, despite improving efficiency, enhancing lessons, speeding student access to reliable resources and streamlining school operations, the core educational model remained largely unchanged. This evolved further into the EdTech era, introducing digital tools such as whiteboards, video conferencing and learning management systems. These technologies made education more personalised, modular and data-informed. Yet the Covid-19 pandemic starkly revealed the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/01/ai-can-change-the-world-but-humans-must-remain-in-charge/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/01/ai-can-change-the-world-but-humans-must-remain-in-charge/">irreplaceable value of human interaction</a>, underscoring the limits of purely digital solutions. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/social-media/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/social-media/">Social media</a> triggered a deeper structural shift, transforming communication into constant, uncontrolled content creation. This shift required education systems to evolve structurally, placing greater emphasis on critical thinking and informed judgment in response to widespread misinformation. Now, AI represents the deepest transformation yet. Unlike previous technologies, AI replicates aspects of human cognition and decision-making, providing immediate answers without clear questioning. This demands a profound rethink, beyond mere adaptation, to redefine what learning should entail and how we can <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/02/13/ai-musk-technology-wgs-paris-summit-middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/02/13/ai-musk-technology-wgs-paris-summit-middle-east/">safeguard</a> essential human skills. The EdTech era taught us valuable lessons. While digital platforms intended to personalise learning, they also exposed significant risks. These include mandatory adoption without a clear pedagogical rationale; teacher overload from integration demands; student engagement without clarity of purpose; and neglect of foundational skills such as reading, writing and reasoning. We must not repeat these mistakes. AI should not simply be an additional layer on an already fragmented educational system; its introduction must be strategic, timely and purpose-driven. To move forward clearly, we must distinguish the specific roles AI can play in education. The technology could deliver personalised education, though this would require foundational skills first and significant shifts in pedagogical practices. AI could also be used as a learning tool for students and teachers, but this demands <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/27/screen-time-solution-digital-literacy-key-to-debate-about-teenagers-and-technology/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/27/screen-time-solution-digital-literacy-key-to-debate-about-teenagers-and-technology/">AI literacy</a>: understanding when, how, and why to use AI, recognising its limitations and biases. The use of AI as a domain of creation, meanwhile, would mean preparing future developers of AI with technical competence and ethical awareness. And finally, AI could be used in educational operations, with the technology utilised in management and policymaking, independent of pedagogical transformation. Clearly defining these categories helps ensure intentional adoption rather than generalized application. Before broader integration, our priority must be AI literacy among students, teachers and parents. We need a collective understanding of how AI tools operate and are trained; potential biases and ethical challenges; <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/02/06/abu-dhabis-g42-launches-new-ai-safety-framework-amid-global-concern-over-regulation-risks/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/02/06/abu-dhabis-g42-launches-new-ai-safety-framework-amid-global-concern-over-regulation-risks/">safe, critical and effective AI use</a>; and how to leverage AI to enhance human skills and productivity. Without this foundational literacy, we risk creating passive consumers rather than empowered participants. While AI enhances educational systems, it cannot replace human judgment, values or decision-making under uncertainty. These human traits are crucial for leadership, citizenship and innovation in the AI age. If AI is prematurely introduced, we risk trading long-term human potential for short-term efficiency. Our focus must remain on people – not technology alone – ensuring purposeful, meaningful engagement with AI. Preparing students to thrive in an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/13/how-the-uae-is-using-oil-to-transition-into-an-ai-and-knowledge-economy/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/13/how-the-uae-is-using-oil-to-transition-into-an-ai-and-knowledge-economy/">AI-centred economy</a> demands a paradigm shift rather than marginal adjustments. This involves clearly defining core skills and values essential for future success, as well as designing adaptive educational systems that strategically integrate AI. Education must be resilient and adaptable, ready to respond to unforeseen challenges and equip students with evolving competencies needed in tomorrow’s economy. These reflections are a starting point, guiding the next phase of our journey. We need to reinforce foundational skills deeply in our educational system. We should teach AI comprehensively, emphasising both benefits and limitations. We should also transform pedagogical practices alongside educators, and support and guide future AI creators. And we must integrate AI operationally to boost efficiency without compromising vision. But above all, we need to reorient education around human needs, not merely technological possibilities. This is not resistance to change; it is embracing and directing change towards what truly matters. Amid rapid technological advancement, we must ensure our growth remains human-centred. Let's recommit to the learner, clarify their path and build an education system that is not just smarter but fundamentally wiser.