How the UAE is using oil to transition into an AI and knowledge economy

The UAE has been making waves recently in the technology world. A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/04/16/microsoft-abu-dhabi-uae-g42-ai/" target="_blank">$1.5 billion deal</a> between American tech giant Microsoft and Abu Dhabi’s AI champion,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/04/16/microsoft-abu-dhabi-uae-g42-ai/"> G42</a>, seems to mark a shift in global alliances. This deal is significant not just in terms of the dollar value, but in what it represents for the UAE’s technology ambitions. This deal highlights the Gulf powerhouse’s increasing alignment with US companies such as Microsoft,<b> </b>Nvidia and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI – businesses at the forefront of AI, or the semiconductors that power this technology. <mark class="hl_tblue">China is another major player in AI, and the UAE has been balancing its relationships between the East and West. But this partnership with Microsoft suggests the country is now focusing more on strengthening its ties with American firms.</mark> With its vast oil wealth, the UAE has certainly set its sights on becoming a global tech superpower. But can the country pull off this feat, and what might this mean for the region and the global economy? The UAE’s devotion to AI is evident in its decision to appoint<b> </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/artificial-intelligence-can-help-humanity-uae-s-new-minister-says-1.672081" target="_blank">Omar Sultan Al Olama as the world’s first Minister of AI, in 2017</a>.<b> </b>This move signalled the UAE’s push to embrace technology as a key growth driver for its economy, which has long been running on oil. The top-down approach to AI regulation could be a big asset. In contrast to countries like the US, where AI regulation is fragmented, a centralised approach allows the UAE to implement AI regulations more quickly and consistently. The UAE’s ability to enforce data governance from a national level may give it an edge in attracting companies and talent seeking a stable environment for AI development. But the nation’s oil is the big driver behind its AI development.<b> </b>With some $1.4 trillion in assets collectively managed by its top sovereign wealth funds, the UAE leads the Gulf region in terms of financial firepower. These funds have accelerated investments in technology, helping to diversify the UAE’s economy and reduce reliance on oil. For now, the nation’s energy investments remain heavily focused on fossil fuels. But undoubtedly, the UAE aims to transition to a knowledge-based economy, one driven by digital services including AI. But in that transition, the nation faces stiff competition from other Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which are also pouring resources into their AI and technology sectors.<b> </b>This regional rivalry could stymie the UAE’s ambitions, making it far more difficult to attract the private capital and talent it needs. Solely relying on sovereign wealth for AI development would pose risks to the country’s economic stability, which is solid at present with the UAE’s Central Bank expecting non-oil<mark class="hl_tblue"> GDP growth to slow to</mark><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/06/13/uae-economy-grew-36-per-cent-last-year-exceeding-previous-estimate/"><mark class="hl_tblue"> 5.4 per cent</mark></a><mark class="hl_tblue"> this year.</mark> <mark class="hl_tblue">To sustain growth, the UAE needs to solicit more private capital through attractive fiscal policies</mark> and a stronger capital market.<b> </b>Although the nation has a promising IPO pipeline, higher borrowing costs have contributed to a slowdown in private sector investments, with government spending expected to offset this decline. The UAE’s push towards AI is part of a broader strategy of economic diversification, but strong population growth and company formation <mark class="hl_tblue">are putting pressure on the country’s infrastructure.</mark> For example, Dubai’s population surged by more than 25,700 in the first quarter of 2024, bringing the total to nearly 3.7 million residents. Additionally, the city welcomed more than 34,000 new companies as members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first half of the year, reflecting a 5 per cent year-over-year growth. This influx of talent and businesses that are helping build the country's tech and knowledge economy highlights the need for expansion and upgrades to infrastructure, particularly transportation. At the same time, Saudi Arabia is becoming a formidable competitor in the region. Underpinned by its Vision 2030 agenda, Saudi Arabia awarded $32 billion in construction contracts in the first quarter of 2024, a 79 per cent year-over-year increase. If the UAE succeeds in becoming a global AI superpower, the implications for the Gulf region could be huge. It could trigger both collaboration and competition among neighbouring countries, all of which are seeking to diversify their economies through technology. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait have all made AI an economic priority, and the UAE’s success could set a precedent for other resource-rich nations looking to lead in technology. The UAE’s ability to create and retain AI-driven unicorns – companies valued at over $1 billion – will be a key measure of its success. The country has set a stretching target of becoming home to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2021/11/10/uae-seeks-20-unicorns-by-2031-and-launches-programme-to-back-smes/"> 20 unicorns</a> by 2031. However, <mark class="hl_tblue">the challenge lies in preserving the nationality of these companies, ensuring that they remain under local control rather than being acquired by global tech giants like Microsoft</mark>. Other than G42, other prominent unicorns in the UAE include Vista Global, which uses AI in the aerospace sector. But despite the UAE’s progress in building a vibrant tech ecosystem, there are still big concerns about how data is collected, stored and used. To build trust with international companies and investors, the UAE will need to ensure that its data practices are transparent and secure. European countries like Estonia have shown how technology can be harnessed for the public good, offering lessons for the UAE in building a digital society that is trusted. The country’s journey will be closely watched by other resource-rich nations looking to diversify their economies, as the race to lead in AI heats up. <i>Arturo Bris is Professor of Finance at IMD and Director of the IMD World Competitiveness Center</i>