Abu Dhabi approves 144 infrastructure projects worth $18bn with focus on housing

Abu Dhabi has approved 144 infrastructure projects across the emirate with a budget of Dh66 billion ($17.97 billion) across housing, education, tourism and natural resources.

The projects, approved by Abu Dhabi Executive Council, include more than Dh59 billion for housing projects and public facilities in the emirate, the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (Adpic) said.

New housing communities with nearly 13,000 units will be developed in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and will include mosques, community and sports centres, and retail developments.

"This signifies a pivotal focus on streamlining the allocation process for government housing beneficiaries, resulting in reduced waiting times and increased efficiency in delivering housing solutions," Adpic said.

The projects will also include parks, public spaces, walk lanes, playgrounds and specialised cycle tracks to encourage a healthier lifestyle.

About Dh4 billion has been allocated to education and human capital projects, including funding for renovations and expanding capacity for schools and training centres.

Additional projects are also in the pipeline to support early childhood learning and workforce development, Adpic said.

More than Dh1.1 billion has been provided for tourism developments, which Adpic said would create and maintain several cultural destinations and buildings in the emirate, placing a focus on preserving and celebrating Emirati heritage.

An estimated Dh50 million has been designated for natural resource projects, which will include aquaculture farms for breeding, raising and harvesting a number of species of fish and shellfish.

"These ambitious initiatives are designed to act as a comprehensive road map, guaranteeing that the emirate's continuous expansion is managed effectively, while fostering sustainable development, enhancing overall quality of life and accommodating the evolving needs of its diverse population,” said Maysarah Eid, acting director general of Adpic.

Abu Dhabi has taken several measures to attract international investors, boost competitiveness and improve the ease of conducting business as it seeks to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons.

The emirate is increasing its efforts to boost investment across sectors including industry, tourism, aviation and technology.

The emirate's non-oil gross domestic product expanded 8.6 per cent in the first nine months of last year, with its overall economy growing by 2.8 per cent annually during the period, according to Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi.

Adpic was established in September to oversee capital projects in the emirate.

Its role includes reviewing capital projects proposed by government bodies, submitting recommendations to the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and supervising the execution of projects, which includes selecting developers.