Dubai unveils largest budget for next three years with spending of $74bn

Dubai has unveiled its largest government budget for 2025-2027, with spending of Dh272 billion ($74 billion) that is designed to meet the emirate's future economic strategy.

The emirate will invest nearly half of the expenditure – 46 per cent – in infrastructure, including roads, bridges, transportation systems and renewable energy facilities, as well as the announced Al Maktoum Airport development, as it looks to manage a population boom.

The city welcomed at least 100,000 new arrivals last year and plans to grow from 3.8 million today to 5.8 million, or more, by 2040.

“Today we approved the Dubai government budget for 2025-2027 with revenues of Dh302 billion and expenditures of Dh272 billion, the largest in the emirate’s history,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on X.

The budget is “a clear expression of the emirate’s determination to support development projects, stimulate the overall economy and achieve the ambitious goals” of programmes including Dubai Plan 2030, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Quality of Life Strategy 2033, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Up to 30 per cent of the budget is allocated to health, education, social development, housing, and other community services.

For 2025 alone, revenue is expected at Dh86.26 billion, with expenditures at Dh97.66 billion and reserves at Dh5 billion.

“Next year’s budget will achieve an operating surplus of 21 per cent of total revenues for the first time. The goal is to create financial sustainability for the Dubai government,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

