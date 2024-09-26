Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sets out national vision for economic development

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday said the UAE and Dubai “draw upon a distinctive vision and clear roadmap for development” during his weekly meeting at Za’abeel Palace.

The national focus is set on social, economic and investment priorities and the UAE has “read the future well” by tracking global changes and seizing opportunities, he added. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to business growth, both for local entrepreneurs and international investors, state news agency Wam reported.

“We have nurtured a business environment characterised by openness, flexibility, and transparency, supported by regulatory frameworks that undergo continuous evaluation and review," he said. "Dubai is a forward-thinking global economic partner and a vibrant hub for future creative sectors."

"We recognise the critical role of the business community in achieving our developmental goals and are committed to providing optimal conditions and resources to foster the growth of our partners’ enterprises,” he added.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed also received the book Seventy Years with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid: A Biography as a gift from Sheikh Hilal bin Dhiyab and his brothers, Sheikh Sultan and Sheikh Khalifa.

Emirati astronaut Mohammed Al Mulla gave a lecture titled ‘From the Desert to Space’ to Sheikh Mohammed, who also met Sir Mark Tucker, group chairman of HSBC Holdings, alongside other dignitaries, businessmen and investors.

It follows a historic week for the country, in which President Sheikh Mohamed has been on an official US visit where he has held talks with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior figures.

