UAE seeks 20 unicorns by 2031 and launches programme to back SMEs

Ministry of Economy introduces 'Entrepreneurial Nation' programme to attract and support start-ups

Deena Kamel
Nov 10, 2021

The UAE aims to become home to 20 unicorns, or start-ups valued at $1 billion, by 2031 as part of a new programme it launched on Wednesday to attract and grow small-and-medium enterprises into the country.

The "Entrepreneurial Nation" aims to support start-ups and SMEs through a series of public-private partnerships that will help entrepreneurs to set up in the UAE, expand their business, export their products abroad and tap into online sales, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, told a press conference in Dubai.

The UAE will also set up a Dh1bn ($272 million) private equity fund for lending to SMEs over the next five years to be deployed in the first quarter of 2022, he said.

