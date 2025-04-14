Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE’s tax system in Cabinet meeting

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/10/uae-cabinet-approves-national-investment-strategy-2031-and-policy-on-battling-health-risks/" target="_blank">UAE Cabinet</a> on Monday reviewed the latest developments in building the Emirates’ tax system with 520,000 companies now registered for corporate tax and 470,000 for value-added tax. The meeting was chaired by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Prime Minister and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, at Qasr Al Watan in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. He described the tax system as a “key part of our economic foundation for the future” and said its efficiency “reflects the strength“ of the UAE's “competitive economy“. He added that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> is fifth globally in tax policy efficiency and second globally in combating tax evasion, according to the annual report of the IMD World Institute in Switzerland. Sheikh Mohammed also announced the approval of a Legislative Intelligence Office within the Cabinet. “This office will work on creating a comprehensive legislative plan that brings together all federal and local laws in the UAE, connecting them through artificial intelligence with judicial rulings, executive procedures, and public services,” he wrote in a post on X. “The new system will allow us to track the daily impact of laws on our people and economy using large-scale data, and it will regularly suggest updates to our legislation.” Ahead of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, which takes place next month, the Cabinet also reviewed the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology's preparations. Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President, said the UAE’s industrial sector contributes Dh210 billion ($57.17 billion) to national GDP and has grown by 59 per cent in the past four years. The Cabinet also approved the launch of the Global Alliance for Energy Efficiency, which was announced during Cop28 in Dubai and is intended to double the efficiency of energy used in all sectors by 2030. The Plant the Emirates campaign was also assessed, Sheikh Mohammed said, as were the results of implementing the National Sports Strategy, and the annual report on the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing. The introduction of new financing mechanisms for the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme were discussed, with 9,400 approvals worth Dh7.5 billion issued in the past three years. A restructuring of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, headed by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, and chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, was also approved. The council aims to develop quality projects that ensure balanced development across the Emirates. The Cabinet also approved 44 international agreements in the economic, developmental and governmental fields, Sheikh Mohammed said. He added that negotiations would start with a further 30 countries after approvals reached on Monday.