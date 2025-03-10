UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy 2031 and policy on battling health risks

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/10/sheikh-mohammed-discusses-emirati-genome-programme-at-uae-cabinet-meeting/" target="_blank">The UAE Cabinet </a>has approved plans for the country's investment strategy, which aims to increase foreign investment to Dh240 billion by 2031 and increase the Emirates' investment stock to Dh2.2 trillion over the coming years. The meeting was chaired by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Prime Minister and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The Cabinet also approved a national policy for tackling health risks, which includes national response scenarios, enhancing preparations, and developing recovery and control plans for health crises and emergencies, the UAE Government Media Office said. "We approved our National Investment Strategy for the next six years," said Sheikh Mohammed, of the programme, which was<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/05/uae-launches-strategy-to-boost-fdi-to-dh22-trillion-by-2031/" target="_blank"> unveiled in November</a>. "Our goal is to increase annual foreign investment inflows from Dh112bn in 2023 to Dh240bn by 2031, and grow the UAE’s total foreign investment stock from Dh800 billion to Dh2.2 trillion over the coming years. "This strategy will focus on key sectors, including industry, logistics, financial services, renewable energy and information technology. The UAE continues to develop its economy, expand global markets, attract investments and create the most business-friendly environment in the world." Sheikh Mohammed also said the Cabinet reviewed the progress of the UAE’s strategic partnerships with African nations, where 95 per cent of previously approved initiatives were successfully implemented, meaning the trade volume with Sub-Saharan Africa has grown to Dh235 billion in five years, representing an 87 per cent increase. Also up for review was the National Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to increase the digital economy’s contribution to GDP from 9.7 per cent to 19.4 per cent. "We remain committed to strengthening the UAE’s position in the global digital economy through ambitious national initiatives and projects over the next six years," said Sheikh Mohammed. "Continuous readiness for any health emergency is an essential part of strengthening health security and ensuring the highest quality of life in the UAE," he said. Also approved were regulations on organ and tissue donations and transplants with kidney, liver, heart, lung and pancreas transplants all being performed in the UAE. The new regulations will ensure better access to life-saving equipment, said Sheikh Mohammed. The annual budget for social support programmes has increased by 29 per cent, reaching close to Dh3.5 billion, added Sheikh Mohammed. "In social affairs, we approved a series of new decisions aimed at enhancing the social support and empowerment system," he said. "These decisions set clear eligibility criteria and establish comprehensive regulations for both basic and supplementary allowances, ensuring a more structured and effective support framework." "We also approved the Remote Work System from Outside the Country in the federal government, enabling the UAE to tap into global expertise and specialised talent to execute projects and studies for federal entities," said Sheikh Mohammed. The Cabinet also approved 28 international agreements, including economic partnerships with Malaysia, New Zealand and Kenya. "The teams continue their work, our growth trajectory accelerates, and every day we witness our nation’s future becoming greater, stronger, and more prosperous – driven by the dedication of thousands of exceptional teams across all sectors," Sheikh Mohammed said. The Cabinet also approved a decision to restructure the Emirates Research and Development Council under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The tasks of the council include "defining the R&D priorities across the country, launching, approving, and overseeing research and development initiatives funded by the federal government". Other approvals included laws on the protection of new plant varieties, battling commercial fraud and the practice of certain healthcare professions by non-physicians and pharmacists.