AI offers chance to improve quality of life, says UAE Minister

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers an opportunity to improve social well-being, said Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.
Dr Al Awar made his comments as the UAE chaired a meeting of the Employment Working Group (EWG) of the Brics countries in Brazil, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.
“Artificial intelligence has become a pillar of the UAE’s global positioning as a destination of choice for living, working, and investment,” he said, during his address.
“AI provides a real opportunity to improve quality of life, increase productivity, and elevate societal well-being. The UAE is committed to deploying AI across all sectors, building a strong base of national talent, and developing a sustainable and prosperous economic ecosystem.”
He explained how the UAE launched a number of strategies and programmes to ensure the Emirates would be at the forefront of the change AI would bring about.
"The UAE has developed a strategy to increase AI’s contribution to its economy, where estimates predict that artificial intelligence is set to account for around 13.6 per cent of the country’s GDP and enhance operational efficiency by up to 50 per cent," Al Awar added.
“The UAE embarked on its journey with artificial intelligence early on, in line with its wise leadership’s forward-thinking vision, which strives to position the UAE at the forefront of nations in terms of AI-powered innovation by 2031."
