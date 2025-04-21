AI Week. HE Omar Al Olama opens the AI Retreat at AI Week in the Museum of The Future, Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National
AI Week. HE Omar Al Olama opens the AI Retreat at AI Week in the Museum of The Future, Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National

Future

UAE to evaluate government departments on AI use, minister says

Artificial intelligence should not be overregulated at expense of innovation, Omar Al Olama tells Dubai AI Retreat

Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

April 21, 2025