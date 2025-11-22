Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrives in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 summit, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed. UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrives in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 summit, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed. UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrives in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 summit, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed. UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrives in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 summit, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed. UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

UAE announces $1bn initiative to expand AI infrastructure across Africa

Announcement was made at the G20 summit in Johannesburg

Vanessa Ghanem
Vanessa Ghanem

November 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE announced a $1 billion “AI for Development” initiative on Saturday, unveiling a plan to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure and AI-enabled services across Africa, at the G20 Summit in South Africa

The initiative will provide access to AI computing power, technical expertise and global partnerships, while supporting African countries in delivering projects in education, agriculture, health care, digital identity and climate adaptation, said Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of Sate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UAE ranks second globally in artificial intelligence capability, according to a 2025 study by TRG Datacenters, a Texas-based company focused on national AI supercomputing power, AI company activity and government AI readiness – placing it behind the US. The Emirates has more than 188,000 AI chips and a total power capacity of 6.4K megawatts, the company says.

It now seeks to put artificial intelligence “at the service of development, by developing digital infrastructure, enhancing government services and improving productivity” in Africa.

“This is AI deployed at scale to meet national development priorities – not experimental work, but practical delivery. Our goal now is to ensure these capabilities benefit partners across the Global South, and that no country is left behind in the AI age,” said Mr Al Hajeri.

This week, the US has authorised the export of Nvidia's powerful AI chips to UAE artificial intelligence company G42 and Saudi tech start-up Humain.

The approval was seen as a significant step for the UAE and Saudi Arabia as part of their broader diversification efforts.

The announcement falls under bilateral deals the US has made with the two gulf countries. In March, the UAE pledged to spend $1.4 trillion in the US as part of a broader technology investment framework. In May, the UAE announced plans to launch a 5 gigawatt UAE-US AI Campus during US President Donald Trump's visit to the country.

The UAE has developed start-ups, partnerships and attracted investments from tech companies, including Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.

Mr Al Hajeri's remarks came during this year’s G20 summit in Johannesburg, where Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, leads the UAE delegation. Although not a formal G20 member, the UAE participates as an invited guest.

Equipment in server room. Getty Images
Equipment in server room. Getty Images

'Commitments to Africa'

Mr Al Hajeri said his country's commitment to Africa extends beyond technology.

“We are delivering large-scale clean energy projects across the continent. The UAE is preparing to co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, in partnership with the Republic of Senegal,” he said.

The UAE is also a major aid donor in Africa, providing $1.05 billion in total assistance in 2023 and last year, according to the UAE Aid dashboard. In Sudan alone, the Emirates has delivered $784 million in aid since the outbreak of the civil war in 2023, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The UAE is now the fourth-largest investor in Africa, with bilateral trade in 2024 having reached approximately $107 billion,” said Mr Al Hajeri.

“UAE investments in Africa amounted to approximately $118.6 billion between 2020 and 2024,” he added.

Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

On Women's Day
Cheeseburger%20ingredients
%3Cp%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20burger%20%C2%A30.44%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20bun%20%C2%A30.17%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20cheese%20slice%20%C2%A30.04%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20Gherkins%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20ketchup%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%20%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20mustard%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20onions%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETotal%2068p%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ECredit%3A%20Meal%20Delivery%20Experts%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh117,059

Tearful appearance

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. 

Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. 

She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier.

A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

Updated: November 22, 2025, 1:25 PM
UAESouth AfricaAfrica