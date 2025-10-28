The launch highlights the kingdom’s growing ambitions to become a global hub for AI and digital infrastructure. PA
Future

PIF-backed AI firm Humain unveils next-generation agentic operating system at FII

New system turns AI into an active partner that can understand goals, anticipate needs and execute tasks on its own, say officials

Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

October 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Humain, the Saudi Arabia-based artificial intelligence company backed by the Public Investment Fund, has launched Humain One, a new agentic AI operating system designed to automate enterprise operations and redefine how organisations manage workflows.

The launch highlights the kingdom’s growing ambitions to become a global hub for AI and digital infrastructure.

It also reflects a broader regional race to integrate AI into core business systems, as Gulf economies invest in automation technologies to boost productivity and reduce operational costs.

Unveiled at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday, the system allows businesses to automate complex back-office tasks such as HR, finance, procurement and productivity through a single, language-based interface.

Users can express their intent in natural language, whether requesting data, running analytics or executing actions, and Humain One understands the context and performs the task across connected systems and agents.

Humain One is powered by the company’s agentic orchestration engine and its Arabic-first large language model, Allam, enabling multimodal reasoning, automation and collaboration between human and AI agents in one unified experience.

Tareq Amin, chief executive of Humain, said the company aims to make artificial intelligence a core element of enterprise computing rather than a supporting tool.

He said the new system turns AI into an active partner that can understand goals, anticipate needs and execute tasks on its own.

“With Humain One, we are redefining enterprise computing by making AI an active partner that understands your goals, anticipates needs and executes tasks autonomously,” Mr Amin said.

He added that the operating system was designed to simplify corporate processes and reduce governance complexity.

“Moving from cluttered icons to streamlined intelligence, this is an adaptive intelligence layer built to elevate productivity and creativity across every role in the enterprise,” he said.

During the launch, Saejong Lee, head of Humain One, delivered a live demonstration, “showcasing the system’s capabilities to attendees”, said the company.

The announcement follows Humain’s unveiling of the Humain Horizon Pro AI PC at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, last month, a flagship device purpose-built to run the company’s AI-native operating system.

As part of its broader ecosystem, Humain also introduced the Humain Marketplace, a platform where developers and enterprises can build and monetise their own AI agents using open standards.

Mr Amin said Humain’s ambitions extend beyond creating a single operating system, with the company aiming to build a collaborative platform for developers and enterprises.

“Our vision goes beyond a single OS. We’re creating an open ecosystem for intelligent collaboration,” he said.

He added that the goal is to allow organisations and developers to contribute to and expand the system’s capabilities.

“By empowering organisations and developers to build and distribute their own agents, Humain One becomes the foundation for an entirely new digital economy driven by agentic intelligence,” Mr Amin said.

Humain announced several partnerships to accelerate adoption of its technology, including collaborations with EY to integrate proprietary AI assets into Humain One; Groq, whose ultra-fast inference infrastructure will host Humain’s AI models in Dammam, Saudi Arabia; and Replit, to support a national initiative to turn the kingdom into “a Nation of AI Coders”.

Humain’s launch underscores the Gulf’s expanding focus on AI infrastructure and enterprise automation.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing heavily in cloud capacity, Arabic-language large-model development and AI-powered enterprise software.

In the UAE, Abu Dhabi’s AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance cluster and Dubai’s Digital Economy Strategy both prioritise AI adoption in government and business operations.

Updated: October 28, 2025, 3:50 PM
