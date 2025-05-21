The Abu Dhabi-based Technology Innovation Institute said Falcon Arabic 'captures the full linguistic diversity of the Arab world'. Photo: TII
The Abu Dhabi-based Technology Innovation Institute said Falcon Arabic 'captures the full linguistic diversity of the Arab world'. Photo: TII

Future

Technology

Falcon Arabic: new AI language model made in UAE 'outperforms all others' in region

Technology Innovation Institute says model is 'one of the most advanced Arabic' offerings

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

May 21, 2025