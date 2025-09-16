News

MENA

African Union Commission chief says 'Libyan scenario' must not be repeated in Sudan

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf tells The National that Sudan's warring factions are obstructing humanitarian aid

Vanessa Ghanem
Vanessa Ghanem

September 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has warned against Sudan sliding into a Libyan-style scenario as it fractures between two rival governments.

Libya has been divided since the 2011 fall of longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi, with competing administrations and militias vying for power. Today, the country is split between the UN-backed Government of National Unity in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh and Presidential Council head Mohamed Al Menfi, and the eastern-based Government of National Stability, backed by the House of Representatives and militarily dominated by Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

This has produced parallel administrations, overlapping claims to legitimacy and persistent militia control over territory, leaving the country fragmented.

Sudan has similar fault lines: the army-backed administration in Port Sudan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) self-declared authority. In July, the RSF named a prime minister and a presidential council, a move condemned by the army-backed government as a “phantom government” and accused the group of “disregarding the suffering of the Sudanese people”.

“We had that concern from the very beginning. We didn't want to have a dislocated country, where we see in many parts emerging governments while the central government is still there,” Mr Youssouf told The National in an interview in Abu Dhabi.

“And even when we talk about the central government, we, as the African Union, when this unconstitutional change of government happened, suspended the membership of Sudan according to the rules and regulations of the continent.

“We didn't want to see the Libyan scenario repeat itself in Sudan. The African Union position was very clear. We need to continue to work with the Sovereign Council under the presidency of [Gen Abdel Fattah] Al Burhan and try to bring on board all other forces in a kind of inclusive Sudanese-led dialogue,” said Mr Youssouf.

Mr Youssouf is a Djiboutian who has held diplomatic and governmental positions both in Djibouti and at a continental level. In February, he was elected chairman of the African Union Commission, where he oversees the organisation’s efforts on peace, security and integration across Africa.

More than two years have passed since Sudan plunged into a civil war that has caused what aid organisations have described as one of the world’s worst displacement and hunger crises.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen Al Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Gen Mohamed Dagalo, started in April 2023 in Khartoum before spreading across the country. Both sides have been accused of committing atrocities including ethnic cleansing, extrajudicial killings and sexual violence against civilians, including children.

Celebrations of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday bring a sense of peace to Omdurman, Sudan's second biggest city. Reuters
Celebrations of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday bring a sense of peace to Omdurman, Sudan's second biggest city. Reuters

“There is very clear intention from the warring parties to stop the inflow of humanitarian assistance to Sudan,” said Mr Youssouf. “We are working with the United Nations to help assist the delivery of humanitarian assistance.”

He emphasised that there can be no military solution to the conflict. “There is a need for cessation of hostilities. The African Union is ready to continue to deploy its efforts and goodwill to see how best we can really create a breakthrough.”

Sudan’s former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok told The National last week that more than 14 million Sudanese are internally displaced and more than four million have fled as refugees. Famine is spreading and disease is rising, with thousands of children in the besieged city of El Fasher suffering acute malnutrition, according to Unicef.

Yet, Mr Youssouf says the Sudan crisis and other African conflicts are being sidelined on the global agenda.

“The reason is mainly because there is no particular interest from the international community to deal with the African crises, because they have no economic impact. They don’t disturb or disrupt the international trade and they don’t have implications for those countries.

“The second reason is that we have chronic crises. Maybe sometimes those countries reach a level of fatigue,” he said in reference to conflicts that drag on. “We haven't been able for the past two, three decades to resolve the Somalia crisis, for instance.”

Somalia has been mired in conflict since the central government collapsed in 1991, leading to civil war, famine and lawlessness. Despite African Union peacekeeping missions and international mediation efforts, large parts of the country remain under the control of the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab group, and state institutions are still fragile, making Somalia's one of the continent’s most protracted crises.

Recent US engagement

When asked about recent US engagement in some African nations, particularly in North Africa, Mr Youssouf said: “The African problems should be resolved through African solutions. But we do not turn down mediations from external players. If they can help us resolve our problems, we welcome that.”

Last week, at the invitation of the US, foreign ministers of the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE, also known as the Quad, have engaged in extensive consultations on the conflict in Sudan, according to the State Department.

The new peace proposal called for an initial three-month truce followed by a return to civilian rule in which the Muslim Brotherhood is kept out of power.

The four countries said they had agreed a “shared set of principles” on ending the conflict. However, Sudan's army-aligned government has rejected the plan, arguing that only the Sudanese people could decide the future of their country and refusing to be left out of postwar transition.

Washington has also stepped up its engagement in Libya. Massad Boulos, senior adviser to President Donald Trump for Africa, said he met in Rome with senior officials from both western and eastern Libya. He said the US reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Libya’s path to national unity and discussed opportunities for US investment in the country’s oil and gas sector following a meeting with Libya’s Minister of Oil and Gas, Khalifa Abdulsadek.

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, chairman of the African Union Commission. Antonie Robertson/The National
Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, chairman of the African Union Commission. Antonie Robertson/The National

Mr Youssouf stressed that international agreements must be grounded in African participation. “African problems need a stronger engagement from the African countries themselves, from the African Union Commission,” he said.

“Whatever beautiful agreements are signed abroad, at the end of the day, their implementation will fall on the shoulders of countries in the region and the African Union.”

He pointed to the recent peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo as an example. “If Rwanda and the DRC managed to sign an agreement under the auspices of the United States, the implementation of that agreement will depend on the countries in the region,” said Mr Youssouf. “That’s why we demand each and every time that the African Union is involved in those mediation processes.”

In June, DRC and Rwanda signed a peace agreement facilitated by the US to help end the decadeslong deadly fighting in eastern Congo while helping the US government and American companies gain access to critical minerals in the region.

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
On Women's Day
Our commentary on Brexit
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs
 
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

E-cigarettes report
On Women's Day
Towering concerns

((Disclaimer))

The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Towering concerns
While you're here
More from this story
World Mental Health Day
Zayed Sustainability Prize
MEDIEVIL%20(1998)
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Transgender report
World Mental Health Day
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

While you're here

Trolls World Tour

Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake

Rating: 4 stars

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Specs

Engine: 51.5kW electric motor

Range: 400km

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 175Nm

Price: From Dh98,800

Available: Now

Tomorrow 2021
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Tomorrow 2021
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from this package
Company Profile

Company name: Fine Diner

Started: March, 2020

Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka

Based: Dubai

Industry: Technology and food delivery

Initial investment: Dh75,000

Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp

Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000

Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

History's medical milestones

1799 - First small pox vaccine administered

1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery

1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases

1895 - Discovery of x-rays

1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time

1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin

1953 - Structure of DNA discovered

1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 

1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill

1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury.

1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Autumn international scores

Saturday, November 24

Italy 3-66 New Zealand
Scotland 14-9 Argentina
England 37-18 Australia

MEYDAN CARD

6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m

8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m

8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m

9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m

10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m

10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m

The National selections:

6.30pm AF Alwajel

7.05pm Ekhtiyaar

7.40pm First View

8.15pm Benbatl

8.50pm Zakouski

9.25pm: Kimbear

10pm: Chasing Dreams

10.35pm: Good Fortune

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh117,059

Plastic tipping points
Our commentary on Brexit
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More from Firas Maksad
While you're here
Titanium Escrow profile

Started: December 2016
Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz
Based: UAE
Sector: Finance / legal
Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue  
Stage: Early stage
Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
SPECS
%3Cp%3EEngine%3A%20Supercharged%203.5-litre%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20400hp%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20430Nm%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh450%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
You might also like
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs
  • Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Power: 640hp
  • Torque: 760nm
  • On sale: 2026
  • Price: Not announced yet
On Women's Day
While you're here
Dhadak 2

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri 

Rating: 1/5

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Updated: September 16, 2025, 3:38 AM`
AfricaSudanLibya