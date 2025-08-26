Turkish spy chief holds rare meetings with Libya's Haftar in Benghazi

Turkey’s intelligence chief has held rare meetings in the eastern part of Libya controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, as Ankara seeks to project influence across the Mediterranean.

Ibrahim Kalin, a close confidant of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his son, newly appointed second in command Saddam Haftar, in Benghazi. Turkish media described it as the first high-level visit there in years by Turkish officials.

From the city, Khalifa Haftar runs a rival authority to the Libyan government in Tripoli that is traditionally backed by Turkey.

Lt Gen Saddam Haftar, right, deputy commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army, with Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency, in Benghazi. Photo: Libyan National Army

Khalifa Haftar’s talks with Mr Kalin focused on reviewing “significant developments in relations” and tackling illegal migration, the Benghazi government’s military media office said. The meeting with Saddam Haftar focused on enhancing Libya-Turkey co-operation “in the fields of intelligence and security”, it added.

The meetings followed a visit by a Turkish military delegation to Benghazi port, where a Turkish naval vessel, the TCG Kinaliada, conducted joint exercises with patrol boats from Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

That visit, which took place last week, was confirmed on Monday by Turkey’s Defence Ministry, and focused on “joint efforts under the goal of 'One Libya, One Army'”, the ministry said on X.

The split in 2014 between Libya’s eastern and western factions intensified hostilities that broke out after a 2011 Nato-backed uprising ousted long-time autocrat Muammar Qaddafi. A truce in 2020 eased fighting but the security situation remains precarious, the UN says.

In 2019, Khalifa Haftar’s forces said they had cut all ties with Turkey and that all Turkish commercial flights or ships trying to access Libya would be treated as hostile. In January the following year, Turkey sent in troops to back the rival Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, Libya’s internationally recognised authority.

But in recent months Ankara appears to have attempted to improve relations with Haftar forces. Saddam Haftar visited Ankara in April this year and Turkey has reappointed a consul general to Benghazi. Turkish Airlines currently runs direct flights to Benghazi, as well as Tripoli and the city of Misurata in north-western Libya.

Zakat definitions Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’. Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies. Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy. Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

THE APPRENTICE Director: Ali Abbasi Starring: Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong Rating: 3/5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The biog Name: Abeer Al Bah Born: 1972 Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992 Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school





COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

Red Joan Director: Trevor Nunn Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova Rating: 3/5 stars

MATCH INFO Mainz 0 RB Leipzig 5 (Werner 11', 48', 75', Poulsen 23', Sabitzer 36') Man of the Match: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

if you go

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

UFC%20FIGHT%20NIGHT%3A%20SAUDI%20ARABIA%20RESULTS %3Cp%3E%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20card%3Cbr%3EMiddleweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERobert%20Whittaker%20defeated%20Ikram%20Aliskerov%20via%20knockout%20(Round%201)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHeavyweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAlexander%20Volkov%20def%20Sergei%20Pavlovich%20via%20unanimous%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMiddleweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EKelvin%20Gastelum%20def%20Daniel%20Rodriguez%20via%20unanimous%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMiddleweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EShara%20Magomedov%20def%20Antonio%20Trocoli%20via%20knockout%20(Round%203)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELight%20heavyweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EVolkan%20Oezdemir%20def%20Johnny%20Walker%20via%20knockout%20(Round%201)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPreliminary%20Card%0D%3Cbr%3ELightweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ENasrat%20Haqparast%20def%20Jared%20Gordon%20via%20split%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFeatherweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EFelipe%20Lima%20def%20Muhammad%20Naimov%20via%20submission%20(Round%203)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERinat%20Fakhretdinov%20defeats%20Nicolas%20Dalby%20via%20split%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMuin%20Gafurov%20def%20Kang%20Kyung-ho%20via%20unanimous%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELight%20heavyweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMagomed%20Gadzhiyasulov%20def%20Brendson%20Ribeiro%20via%20majority%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChang%20Ho%20Lee%20def%20Xiao%20Long%20via%20split%20decision%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

Banthology: Stories from Unwanted Nations

Edited by Sarah Cleave, Comma Press

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power: 154bhp Torque: 250Nm Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option Price: From Dh79,600 On sale: Now

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

MANDOOB %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Ali%20Kalthami%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Mohammed%20Dokhei%2C%20Sarah%20Taibah%2C%20Hajar%20Alshammari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

AUSTRALIA SQUAD Tim Paine (captain), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Who are the Soroptimists? The first Soroptimists club was founded in Oakland, California in 1921. The name comes from the Latin word soror which means sister, combined with optima, meaning the best. The organisation said its name is best interpreted as ‘the best for women’. Since then the group has grown exponentially around the world and is officially affiliated with the United Nations. The organisation also counts Queen Mathilde of Belgium among its ranks.

Results Final: Iran beat Spain 6-3. Play-off 3rd: UAE beat Russia 2-1 (in extra time). Play-off 5th: Japan beat Egypt 7-2. Play-off 7th: Italy beat Mexico 3-2.

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, (Leon banned). Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

The specs: 2018 Ford Mustang GT Price, base / as tested: Dh204,750 / Dh241,500

Engine: 5.0-litre V8

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 460hp @ 7,000rpm

Torque: 569Nm @ 4,600rpm​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 10.3L / 100km

CRICKET%20WORLD%20CUP%20QUALIFIER%2C%20ZIMBABWE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20fixtures%20%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMonday%2C%20June%2019%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ESri%20Lanka%20v%20UAE%2C%20Queen%E2%80%99s%20Sports%20Club%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWednesday%2C%20June%2021%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EOman%20v%20UAE%2C%20Bulawayo%20Athletic%20Club%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFriday%2C%20June%2023%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EScotland%20v%20UAE%2C%20Bulawayo%20Athletic%20Club%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETuesday%2C%20June%2027%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIreland%20v%20UAE%2C%20Bulawayo%20Athletic%20Club%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.