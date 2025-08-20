Sudan mediators urge rivals to ease worsening aid crisis

Sudan is in the grip of a worsening humanitarian crisis with ever more people facing “severe malnutrition and famine”, a group of peace brokers including the UAE has warned.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the US and Switzerland said the Sudanese people's needs were reaching “critical levels”. They made seven demands to the combatants in Sudan's civil war – the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces – to help ease the crisis.
The demands include keeping key routes open for aid convoys, such as roads to the stricken Darfur region where prosecutors in The Hague have alleged war crimes. The rival powers are urged to “lift all bureaucratic impediments” affecting aid.
The two warring sides are told to “ensure safe passage for civilians to access assistance”, and guarantee that aid workers will not face retaliation if they lend assistance in areas held by their rivals.
They should also “allow and facilitate a sustained UN humanitarian presence”, particularly in the Darfur and Kordofan regions, restore communications across Sudan, and “ensure the protection of critical civilian infrastructure” such as energy and water, the countries said.
The civil war in Sudan has been raging since April 2023. In recent months the country has found itself effectively divided between two rival governments after the RSF established an administration in areas under its control. Army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan moved this week to place allied fighters under the military's control.
The UAE and its four partners, along with the UN and African Union, have acted as go-betweens in the conflict. After talks in Geneva last year they named themselves the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (Alps) Group – a nod to the Swiss hosts.
They called on fighters to abide by commitments they made in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2023 to protect Sudan's people. The combatants had pledged to avoid attacks on civilians and allow them to leave besieged areas.
“The Alps coalition is appalled by the continuous deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Sudan, including the growing number of people in situations of severe malnutrition and famine,” the countries said on Wednesday.
“Civilians continue to pay the highest price for this war. With the situation in Sudan worsening and humanitarian needs reaching critical levels, urgent action is needed by the conflict parties to protect civilians and allow and facilitate humanitarian access to those in need.”
