South Africa hosts first African G20 summit amid US boycott

South Africa will hold its first Group of 20 summit on Saturday, with an ambitious agenda to make progress on solving some of the long-standing problems that have afflicted the world's poorest nations.

Leaders of the world's top economies will gather in Johannesburg for the annual meeting – the first ever to be held in an African country, amid a boycott by the US.

More than 40 countries and institutions, including Arab nations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, will be represented at the meeting which starts on Saturday, but US President Donald Trump – who has condemned South Africa’s position as host – will be absent.

Mr Trump called South Africa’s hosting a “disgrace” and accused the nation of pursuing racist, anti-white policies and persecuting its Afrikaner white minority.

“I do regret it,” French President Emmanuel Macron said of Mr Trump's absence, “but it should not block us. Our duty is to be present, engage and work all together because we have so many challenges.”

Countries will be seeking a deal on a draft declaration that was drawn up without US input in a surprise move described by a senior White House official as “shameful”. They have agreed on a draft leaders’ declaration ahead of the weekend summit, in which several of the top agenda items are about climate change.

The leaders will gather at an exhibition centre near the famous Soweto township in South Africa – once home to Nelson Mandela – to try to reach some consensus on the priorities set out by the host country.

They include more help for poor countries to recover from climate-related disasters, reduce their foreign debt burdens, transition to green energy sources and harness their own critical mineral wealth, all in an attempt to counter widening global inequality.

“We’ll see,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on whether the G20 could prioritise developing world countries and make meaningful reforms. “But I think South Africa has done its part in putting those things clearly upon the table.”

A months-long diplomatic rift between the US and South Africa deepened in the build-up, but while Mr Trump's boycott dominated the pre-talks discussions in Johannesburg and threatened to undercut the agenda, some of the leaders were eager to move on.

The G20 is a group of 21 members that includes 19 nations, the European Union and the African Union.

The bloc was formed in 1999 as a bridge between rich and poor nations to confront global financial crises. While it often operates in the shadow of the Group of Seven richest democracies, G20 members together represent about 85 per cent of the world’s economy, 75 per cent of international trade and more than half of the global population.

