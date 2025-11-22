Sheikh Khaled arrives at G20 Summit in South Africa

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit.
Sheikh Khaled is attending the summit of behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed, reported state news agency Wam on Friday evening.
The UAE delegation includes Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; and Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State.
“This year’s summit, held for the first time in Africa, will address several key global issues, foremost among them inclusive economic growth, supporting a just transition in the energy sector, and accelerating progress towards achieving the sustainable development goals at the global level,” reported the media office.
Delegations from 18 of the world’s major economies are due to attend this weekend’s G20 summit in Johannesburg, with the US the only absence after President Donald Trump ordered a boycott, calling South Africa’s hosting a “disgrace” and accusing the nation of persecuting its white Afrikaner minority.
