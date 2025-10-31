Sheikh Khaled meets President of South Korea

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at an economic summit on Friday.

He met Mr Jae-myung on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) forum in Gyeongju, South Korea.

The leaders spoke about "the strong bonds of friendship and robust co-operation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea and reviewed prospects for further developing their strategic partnership across areas of mutual interest", state news agency Wam reported.

The gathering aims to bolster dialogue among Apec members to promote global trade, encourage investment and address challenges facing emerging economies.

The 21-member Apec forum was established in 1989 and features nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada and Russia.

On Friday, both sides explored opportunities to deepen bilateral co-operation in priority sectors, particularly clean and renewable energy, artificial intelligence and advanced technology, to support sustainable development and shared economic prosperity, Wam said.

Sheikh Khaled reiterated "the UAE’s commitment to continuing to strengthen co-operation with the Republic of Korea to advance sustainable development and deepen the close ties between the two countries for the benefit of their peoples".

