Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in South Korea to attend a key economic summit.

He will lead an Emirati delegation, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed, at the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) forum in Gyeongju, South Korea, which begins on Friday.

The UAE is taking part in the event as a guest of honour at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

The gathering aims to bolster dialogue and co-operation among Apec members to promote global trade, encourage investment and address challenges facing emerging economies.

The 21-member Apec forum was established in 1989 and features major nations including China, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada and Russia.

APEC members represent about 40 per cent of the world’s population and about 60 per cent of global GDP.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Wales 1 (Bale 45 3') Croatia 1 (Vlasic 09')