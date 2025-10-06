Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,at Zayed National Museum. Wam
Culture

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed tours Zayed National Museum ahead of December opening

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said the highly anticipated institution is a testament to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed

William Mullally
William Mullally

October 06, 2025

  English
  Arabic

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, toured the Zayed National Museum on Monday ahead of its opening in December.

The museum, in Saadiyat Cultural District, is to showcase the country’s history and celebrate the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Its permanent galleries will focus on themes such as environmental protection, cultural exchange and humanitarian work, as well as the country's rich heritage.

During his latest visit, Sheikh Khaled met Emirati specialists and project leaders overseeing the museum’s completion. He said the museum “stands as a testament to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, carrying the wisdom of the past into the present to inspire future generations”, and reflects the leadership’s commitment to culture as a pillar of sustainable development.

Sheikh Khaled praised the institution as a testament to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed. Wam
Sheikh Khaled praised the institution as a testament to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed. Wam

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon, Chairman of the Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.

Al Mubarak said the museum “embodies the UAE’s vision of culture as a cornerstone of societal and intellectual development” and will serve as “a bridge for dialogue between the UAE and the world”.

The museum is located in the Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi. Wam
The museum is located in the Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi. Wam

When it opens, the museum will feature six permanent galleries across two floors, a temporary exhibition space and the 600-metre Al Masar Garden outdoor gallery. Its collection includes archaeological finds and artefacts tracing 300,000 years of human history in the region.

