A gold pendant discovered in a Bronze Age tomb. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi
Zayed National Museum adds three ancient treasures to growing collection

Newly revealed artefacts uncovered in the UAE offer a glimpse into the region's history

Saeed Saeed
May 15, 2025