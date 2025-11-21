Zelenskky says Ukraine risks losing its dignity or US as a key partner over peace plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has to confront the possibility of losing its dignity, or risking the loss of a key partner, after being given a week by the US to accept the framework of an American-brokered peace deal with Russia.
Washington warned on Friday that military and intelligence support could be curtailed if Kyiv resisted, news outlets reported.
Tension is growing in Kyiv after the US proposed in a draft that Ukraine cede territory to Moscow and limit the size of its military.
“This is one of the most difficult moments in our history,” Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation. “Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest. Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
He said Ukraine would "work calmly with America and all partners,” as he vowed to work constructively.
Reuters, citing sources familiar with discussions, said US President Donald Trump's administration wants Ukraine to sign on to the basic terms by next Thursday.
“They want to stop the war and want Ukraine to pay the price,” one of the sources told Reuters.
The Washington Post quoted officials familiar with the matter as saying that the US is sending “signals” that everything could be off the table if Kyiv does not quickly sign a proposal.
Earlier on Friday Mr Zelenskyy said in a post on social media that he had discussed the plan in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He said previously that he was expecting to speak with Mr Trump and his team in the coming days.
“We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace,” he wrote on X. “We are co-ordinating closely to make sure that the principled stances are taken into account. We co-ordinated the next steps and agreed that our teams will work together at the corresponding levels.”
Mr Starmer said he and the German and French leaders emphasised during the call that “Ukraine must determine its future under its sovereignty”.
Trump's 28-point Ukraine plan
Under the peace plan, Ukraine would reportedly be required to give up the eastern Donbas region, which comprises the Luhansk and Donetsk areas. Kyiv would also need to limit its army to 600,000 personnel.
The proposal would also prevent the future expansion of Nato. That would mark a significant victory for Moscow, which views the alliance as a potential threat.
European fighter jets would be based in Poland to help protect Ukrainian territory. But no Nato troops would be stationed in Ukraine and Kyiv would not be permitted to join the military alliance, under the plan.
In addition, $100 billion in frozen Russian assets would be used to rebuild Ukraine. There would also be a path to reintegrate Russia into the global economy, including the lifting of sanctions. The country would also return to what was formerly known as the Group of Eight (G8), which includes some of the world's largest economies.
Although Mr Zelenskyy indicated that he was prepared to give the US peace plan careful consideration, Ukraine said firmly at the UN that there were lines it would not cross.
"Our red lines are clear and unwavering," Ukraine's deputy ambassador Khrystyna Hayovyshyn told the UN Security Council on Thursday. "Our land is not for sale. Ukraine will never accept any limits on its right to self-defence or on the size and capabilities of our armed forces."
The latest attempt by the US administration to revive negotiations is modelled on the Gaza ceasefire. The Ukraine war plan outlines known Kremlin demands for concessions that Kyiv has repeatedly said are unacceptable and that have so far hindered all efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire.
The Institute for the Study of War said that "all available reporting" on the peace plan indicated that the plan amounts to Ukraine’s "full capitulation to Russia’s original war demands".
"There are no provisions in the reported peace plan in which Russia makes any concessions," the think tank said in a post on social media.
Mr Trump’s national security team has engaged with Russian and Ukrainian officials and the US President supports the plan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been "quietly" working on the plan with Russia and Ukraine for around a month, Ms Leavitt added.
News of the draft proposal comes after European military leaders were thrown into a panic over the secret peace plan. A leading British military figure told The National that the proposal’s impact on European security “would be a disaster”.