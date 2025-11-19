Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Turkey in bid to revive peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey's capital on Wednesday to revive stalled efforts to end the 45-month conflict with Russia.
The meetings in Ankara aim to “reinvigorate negotiations” and Ukraine has “developed solutions that we will propose to our partners”, Mr Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host a welcome ceremony for his Ukrainian counterpart before the two leaders hold talks, the presidential office in Ankara said.
Mr Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey after visiting France, where he and President Emmanuel Macron sealed a deal for Ukraine to acquire 100 Rafale fighter jets, and Spain.
Ukraine hopes the talks in Turkey will lead to a resumption of prisoner-of-war exchanges. Ukraine and Russia have swapped thousands of detainees in exchanges facilitated by Turkey, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
A push by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine has stalled. Earlier this year, Turkey hosted three rounds of peace talks between senior Russian and Ukrainian officials, but without leaders Vladimir Putin and Mr Zelenskyy. Those talks resulted in some prisoner exchanges but stopped short of finding a mechanism to end the war.
Turkish officials say Turkey is one of the few countries that can speak to both Russia and Ukraine, making it an essential partner in western diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Turkish defence firms have supplied Ukraine with weaponry, including drones, while Turkey remains heavily reliant on natural gas imported from Russia via pipelines across the Black Sea to meet its energy needs.
A Russian diplomatic official declined to say whether Moscow representatives would meet their Ukrainian counterparts during Mr Zelenskyy’s visit to Turkey.
