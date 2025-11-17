French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Villacoublay air base near Paris. AP Photo
Zelenskyy seeks missile and fighter jet deals during France visit

Ukrainian President hails 'historic agreement' as Kyiv looks to bolster defences against Russian drones

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

November 17, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought to secure access to weaponry from France, as he looks for additional support against increasingly deadly Russian missile and drone attacks.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday welcomed him at Villacoublay airbase near Paris alongside a display of top French military equipment, including Dassault Rafale-made fighter jets and surface-to-air missile systems.

Officials said Mr Zelenskyy is expected to strike a 10-year strategic aviation agreement that would signal the provision to Kyiv of the multi-role Rafale jets, according to Reuters.

Two sources said that deals could also be reached for more SAMP/T air-defence systems from existing French stocks, or through long-term, next-generation orders, including for missiles and anti-drone systems. Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Macron are expected to also attend a forum on the joint production of drones at the Elysee Palace.

The visit of the Ukrainian President is part of a brief tour of western allies. Mr Zelenskyy sealed an energy deal with Greece on Sunday and he is set to visit Spain on Tuesday.

"A historic agreement has also been prepared with France – there will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, air defence and other defence capabilities. According to the visit schedule, this will take place on Monday," Mr Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Sunday.

However, it remains unclear how the deals struck in France could be financed. Political and budgetary instability in Paris has raised questions over how much the country can actually do. Ukraine cannot afford such purchases on its own.

In the past three years, Europe has allocated €177 billion ($205.3 billion) to Ukraine, while the US has contributed €114.6 billion, the Kiel Institute in Germany has said.

A further concern for Kyiv's allies is a corruption scandal in Ukraine involving energy companies and members of the government. The alleged ringleader of the money laundering scheme, Timur Mindich, is reported to be close to the President.

France's Europe Minister Benjamin Haddad said in a TV interview on Saturday that governments had to be "extraordinarily vigilant" about corruption, as Ukraine presses its case to join the EU. He added that Europe put pressure on Kyiv in the past to remain committed to the fight against corruption.

"Last summer, when Ukraine, through a law, decided to question the independence of certain anti-corruption agencies like Nabu [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine] and Sapo [the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office], which are anti-corruption courts, we were extremely clear in telling Ukraine that this was not acceptable and that this law had to be reversed," Mr Haddad said. "That is what was done."

Updated: November 17, 2025, 9:51 AM
