Zelenskyy warns of humanitarian disaster as allies look to keep 'Kyiv's lights on'

Ukraine is being pushed towards a “humanitarian disaster” by Russia’s continuing assault, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday as he arrived in London for a ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting.

Allies of Ukraine used the meeting to promise more support for the country as it seeks to defend its energy infrastructure from collapse in the face of the Kremlin assault. A statement said Ukraine needed something new to get through the harsh winter ahead.

"Turning to Russia's systematic targeting of critical national infrastructure, the leaders said it was extremely important to step up support to Ukraine's national grid and look at new solutions to keep the lights on in villages and towns hit by Russian strikes through the winter," a Downing St spokesman said.

Kyiv had hoped to reach a deal to use frozen Russian assets to strengthen its own national budget but an EU split saw the prospective deal collapse overnight.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said he was pressing for Russian oil and gas to be taken off the global market while the Europeans granted Kyiv more long-range missiles. The statement added it was vital to go "further to supply long-range capabilities to Ukraine".

Ukraine has been trying to deliver a strategic blow to its larger enemy by targeting oil facilities deep inside Russia with drones.

Ukraine has attacked Russian energy facilities more than 60 times since the start of August, causing significant damage and disrupting the flow of oil and products through Russia's vast pipeline system.

Kyiv's decision to focus on long-range targets inside Russia reflects its view that hitting the energy system that fuels Russia's vast military is the best way to gain leverage over its foe.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts the virtual meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to meet Ukraine's "pressing financial needs" for the next two years but stopped short of endorsing a plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund a giant loan to Kyiv.

At the top of a bilateral meeting, the Ukrainian president thanked the UK for its support and said: “Putin doesn’t show that he wants to stop the war.”

He said Russian aggression was “pushing us with such humanitarian disaster” with attacks targeting infrastructure including Ukraine’s energy sector.

“We’re thankful to you that we are not alone in this situation – from the very beginning of war but especially now, it’s very important,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

Mr Starmer said allies should go "further" in supplying long-range weapons to help defeat Russia.

"I think there's further we can do on capability, particularly... long-range capability," Mr Starmer added.

Britain's King Charles III, centre, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre left, with Major Benedict Tracey, centre right, at Windsor Castle. EPA

Mr Starmer said Russia's President Vladimir Putin was not serious about ending the war. “While you have signalled the path for a way forward and shown that willingness of courage and determination, what we see from Putin is an absolute unwillingness to engage, in fact, the opposite, which is the continued attacks increasingly on civilians and on children," he said. “I do think that this week we can really bear down on Russian oil and gas.

"Time and again we offer Putin the chance to end his needless invasion, to stop the killing and recall his troops, but he repeatedly rejects those proposals and any chance of peace."

"We must ratchet up the pressure on Russia and build on President Trump’s decisive action."

Unfriendly act

Moscow has promised a "painful response" if the assets are seized. Mr Putin also said the sanctions on oil companies were an unfriendly act, but would not significantly affect the Russian economy.

In another bid to starve Moscow of revenue, the EU approved a 19th package of sanctions, which includes a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas.

Friday's talks in London were due to be a mixture of in-person and virtual, with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expected to join Mr Starmer and Mr Zelenskyy in London.

Mr Zelenskyy began his visit by meeting King Charles at Windsor Castle. The king has frequently expressed his support for Ukraine, notably hosting Mr Zelenskyy at his private residence shortly after the Ukrainian leader's stormy meeting with US President Donald Trump in February.

Hungary opposition

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that his government was working on "ways to circumvent" US sanctions against Russian energy companies.

The United States on Wednesday hit Russia's two biggest oil producers – Rosneft and Lukoil – with sanctions, the first against Russia since Mr Trump returned to office.

Hungary – seen as the Kremlin's and Trump's closest ally in the 27-nation EU – still depends heavily on Russian oil despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Anyone who wants utility price reductions must defend Hungary's right to buy oil and gas from Russia, or at the same price as the Russian or cheaper," Mr Orban said in his weekly radio interview.

His government in 2013 introduced a household energy price cap, one of its flagship policies, to keep prices at bay.

"This battle is not over yet; there are indeed sanctions against certain Russian oil companies... We are working on ways to circumvent these sanctions," the nationalist leader added.

