An image posted online by Claudia Plakolm, Austria's Minister for Europe. Part of the caption ‘France and Austria are strong partners in the fight against extremism, radicalisation and anti-Semitism’. Photo: Claudia Plakolm / X
EU faces ultimatum on Muslim Brotherhood funding

France and Austria to present demand for new safeguards for official grants

Damien McElroy
May 19, 2025