France to expose spread of Muslim Brotherhood influence in landmark report

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has vowed to tackle the scourge of Islamist extremism and its spreading influence in state institutions by declassifying a report by officials into the control of official bodies. Speaking on the fringes of a two-day conference of interior ministry officials in London, Mr Retailleau said he was determined to take on the “words of hatred” promoted by Muslim Brotherhood figures such as the Qatar-based late leader, Yusuf Al Qaradawi. “I will never, ever, confuse Islamic faith with this Islamist hatred that disfigures it,” Mr Retailleau told an audience at the think tank Policy Exchange. “We stand by this distinction.” Warning of the dangers posed by “separatism” within communities, the rightist member of Emmanuel Macron's minority government said infiltration in places as everyday as schools and sports centres posed a challenge to French unity. “I believe that the Muslim Brotherhood makes use of entryism, which unlike separatism, wants to make all of society move towards a caliphate,” he said. “It’s hard to fight because its speech is very smooth. It infiltrates our associations, sports, studies, municipal elections’ lists.” He cited the widespread promotion of safeguards against Islamophobia as instead promoting a powerful form of victimhood. “It speaks the language of freedom against freedom,” he said. “The language of tolerance against tolerance.” Announcing plans for a suite of measures to contain the lurch away from French centrist positions, he said officials had catalogued the extent of efforts to co-opt the state. “I received a few months ago a report on the Muslim Brotherhood. “It’s today classified and I’ll declassify it soon. This is part of the first actions we must do [that] is inform the public, as well as the administration and politicians. We have to have this debate because the Muslim Brotherhood progresses under cover.” The 64-year-old said the report had raised questions for the ministry on how it would shape the legal framework to intervene and deal with the challenge to “national cohesion”. The minister, who has been in office since late last year, warned that this phenomenon was one of the issues that led him to question how much longer France could stay in the European Convention on Human Rights. Its emphasis on “rights against laws” amounted to an “exultation of individual freedom in defiance of the collective framework”. During his remarks he wondered if France could leave the body that was set up under the Council of Europe, which pre-dates the EU, if only for a temporary period for accession under a reformed court. Citing a ruling that compelled France to repatriate its citizens from the ISIS camps of Syria and interventions to stop the expulsion of terror suspects, he said the French would turn to political radicals over the failures of the centrist leadership. “What are such decisions based on? Not on the texts they extrapolate from, it is not written anywhere in European treaties or national legislation that Islamist foreigners, who are also terrorists and who constitute a dangerous threat, would benefit from an unlimited right of residence within the society they are fighting. “If politicians do not regain power, citizens will have no other choice to protect themselves from Islamist extremism than to give in to populist radicalism.”