UAE mediates exchange of 350 prisoners between Russia and Ukraine

The UAE on Wednesday announced the successful mediation of 350 prisoners exchanged between Russia and Ukraine.

The mediation resulted in the release of 175 Russians and 175 Ukrainians, state news agency Wam reported. It brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries to 3,233.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to both sides for their co-operation in what was the 13th successful mediation since the beginning of 2024. The ministry added that it will continue to work to support all diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and to mitigate the humanitarian effects of the crisis.

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed the exchange, adding that all Russian soldiers involved in the exchange are in Belarus.

The news follows a month of successful mediations earlier this year, which highlight the Gulf’s growing influence in global diplomacy.

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions