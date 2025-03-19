UAE mediates exchange of 350 prisoners between Russia and Ukraine

The UAE on Wednesday announced the successful mediation of 350 prisoners exchanged between Russia and Ukraine.
The mediation resulted in the release of 175 Russians and 175 Ukrainians, state news agency Wam reported. It brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries to 3,233.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to both sides for their co-operation in what was the 13th successful mediation since the beginning of 2024. The ministry added that it will continue to work to support all diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and to mitigate the humanitarian effects of the crisis.
The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed the exchange, adding that all Russian soldiers involved in the exchange are in Belarus.
The news follows a month of successful mediations earlier this year, which highlight the Gulf’s growing influence in global diplomacy.
