AI use and enthusiasm for tech in UAE higher than global average, report finds

When it comes to the use of artificial intelligence, as well as literacy, training and optimism over the technology, the UAE is ahead of the global average, a survey has found.

Accounting and consultancy firm KPMG, which collaborated with the University of Melbourne for the analysis that surveyed people from 47 countries, said 89 per cent of respondents in the UAE experienced “the benefits of AI”, while the global average hovered at about 83 per cent.

More strikingly, 97 per cent of UAE respondents said they had recently used AI “for work, study or personal purposes”.

Technology heavyweights such as Microsoft have taken notice of the UAE's push to be a leader in AI adoption. Cody Combs /The National

Matin Jouzdani, who leads KPMG lower Gulf’s data and analytics division, said the enthusiasm for AI should not be mistaken for blind optimism. “Our research reinforces an overwhelming acceptance of AI in the UAE, but there is also strong public support for appropriate AI regulation," he added.

The KPMG study showed that, despite a high rate of AI adoption in the UAE, 84 per cent of those surveyed indicated “they would be more willing to trust AI systems if assured of trustworthy use".

Lei Gao, chief technology officer of Singapore-based AI customer engagement firm SleekFlow, said the poll showed the need to disclose when AI was utilised, along with a steady stream of reliable information about how it was used. “People are comfortable using AI as long as they believe it’s being used responsibly,” he said.

Many of those surveyed in the UAE say they would be 'more willing to trust AI systems if assured of trustworthy use'. Cody Combs / The National

“In customer communication, for example, users trust AI when it behaves predictably and transparently," he added. "If they can’t tell when automation is making a decision, or if it feels inconsistent, that trust starts to erode.”

In an attempt to assure the quality of AI tools and apps, the Dubai government announced the introduction of AI seals to better inform businesses, organisations and people about which AI offerings can be trusted in terms of quality.

The UAE has been pushing to be an AI front-runner as it diversifies its economy away from oil. The country’s affinity for research into the tech has resulted in the establishment of start-ups, partnerships and investments from industry leaders including Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.

A model of the UAE-US AI campus, displayed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court

In 2019, the UAE announced the establishment of a university dedicated to the tech, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. Two years earlier, the Emirates was among the first countries in the world to appoint an AI minister, Omar Al Olama.

The UAE has also teamed up with the US to develop an AI campus, which to include 5GW of capacity for AI data centres, in Abu Dhabi. The country's investments in AI have also led to the creation of language models such as Falcon Arabic, part of an effort to ensure aspects of Arabic culture are not left behind in the AI surge, as many large language models were initially based on English language data.

Heavily-sugared soft drinks slip through the tax net Some popular drinks with high levels of sugar and caffeine have slipped through the fizz drink tax loophole, as they are not carbonated or classed as an energy drink. Arizona Iced Tea with lemon is one of those beverages, with one 240 millilitre serving offering up 23 grams of sugar - about six teaspoons. A 680ml can of Arizona Iced Tea costs just Dh6. Most sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, five teaspoons of sugar in a 500ml bottle.

How to invest in gold Investors can tap into the gold price by purchasing physical jewellery, coins and even gold bars, but these need to be stored safely and possibly insured. A cheaper and more straightforward way to benefit from gold price growth is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Most advisers suggest sticking to “physical” ETFs. These hold actual gold bullion, bars and coins in a vault on investors’ behalf. Others do not hold gold but use derivatives to track the price instead, adding an extra layer of risk. The two biggest physical gold ETFs are SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Gold Trust. Another way to invest in gold’s success is to buy gold mining stocks, but Mr Gravier says this brings added risks and can be more volatile. “They have a serious downside potential should the price consolidate.” Mr Kyprianou says gold and gold miners are two different asset classes. “One is a commodity and the other is a company stock, which means they behave differently.” Mining companies are a business, susceptible to other market forces, such as worker availability, health and safety, strikes, debt levels, and so on. “These have nothing to do with gold at all. It means that some companies will survive, others won’t.” By contrast, when gold is mined, it just sits in a vault. “It doesn’t even rust, which means it retains its value,” Mr Kyprianou says. You may already have exposure to gold miners in your portfolio, say, through an international ETF or actively managed mutual fund. You could spread this risk with an actively managed fund that invests in a spread of gold miners, with the best known being BlackRock Gold & General. It is up an incredible 55 per cent over the past year, and 240 per cent over five years. As always, past performance is no guide to the future.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE ( 4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Cashew%0D%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202020%0D%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Ibtissam%20Ouassif%20and%20Ammar%20Afif%0D%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%0D%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%2410m%0D%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Mashreq%2C%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

A timeline of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language 2018: Formal work begins

November 2021: First 17 volumes launched

November 2022: Additional 19 volumes released

October 2023: Another 31 volumes released

November 2024: All 127 volumes completed

Game Changer Director: Shankar Stars: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram Rating: 2/5

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



UAE SQUAD Mohammed Naveed (captain), Mohamed Usman (vice captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Imran Haider, Tahir Mughal, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor, Sultan Ahmed, CP Rizwan

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Price, base / as tested Dh274,000 (estimate) Engine 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 245hp @ 4,200rpm Torque 500Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

WHY%20AAYAN%20IS%20'PERFECT%20EXAMPLE' %3Cp%3EDavid%20White%20might%20be%20new%20to%20the%20country%2C%20but%20he%20has%20clearly%20already%20built%20up%20an%20affinity%20with%20the%20place.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20the%20UAE%20shocked%20Pakistan%20in%20the%20semi-final%20of%20the%20Under%2019%20Asia%20Cup%20last%20month%2C%20White%20was%20hugged%20on%20the%20field%20by%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20the%20team%E2%80%99s%20captain.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWhite%20suggests%20that%20was%20more%20a%20sign%20of%20Aayan%E2%80%99s%20amiability%20than%20anything%20else.%20But%20he%20believes%20the%20young%20all-rounder%2C%20who%20was%20part%20of%20the%20winning%20Gulf%20Giants%20team%20last%20year%2C%20is%20just%20the%20sort%20of%20player%20the%20country%20should%20be%20seeking%20to%20produce%20via%20the%20ILT20.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20is%20a%20delightful%20young%20man%2C%E2%80%9D%20White%20said.%20%E2%80%9CHe%20played%20in%20the%20competition%20last%20year%20at%2017%2C%20and%20look%20at%20his%20development%20from%20there%20till%20now%2C%20and%20where%20he%20is%20representing%20the%20UAE.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20was%20influential%20in%20the%20U19%20team%20which%20beat%20Pakistan.%20He%20is%20the%20perfect%20example%20of%20what%20we%20are%20all%20trying%20to%20achieve%20here.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CIt%20is%20about%20the%20development%20of%20players%20who%20are%20going%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE%20and%20go%20on%20to%20help%20make%20UAE%20a%20force%20in%20world%20cricket.%E2%80%9D%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

The Cairo Statement 1: Commit to countering all types of terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations 2: Denounce violence and the rhetoric of hatred 3: Adhere to the full compliance with the Riyadh accord of 2014 and the subsequent meeting and executive procedures approved in 2014 by the GCC 4: Comply with all recommendations of the Summit between the US and Muslim countries held in May 2017 in Saudi Arabia. 5: Refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of countries and of supporting rogue entities. 6: Carry out the responsibility of all the countries with the international community to counter all manifestations of extremism and terrorism that threaten international peace and security

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now