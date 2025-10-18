AI anxiety: Survey shows people trust EU over US and China on tech regulation

More people trust the European Union over the US and China to set the regulatory tone for artificial intelligence development, a new poll has shown, as countries around the world prepare for the possible negative impacts of AI.

However, the poll, which questioned people in 25 countries, indicated that people tended to trust their own countries to create AI rules and regulations the most, over the EU, China and US.

Conducted by Pew Research Centre, a non-partisan public opinion firm in Washington, the poll comes at a time when both the US and China are throwing elbows to gain influence and dominance in the increasingly important AI sector.

Pew's most recent international polling effort sought to better learn how people around the world are viewing increasingly prominent AI technology.

Over the past few years, the US has sought to maintain its lead in AI by trying to use chip export control regulations to prevent China from obtaining the computing power necessary to support AI infrastructure.

In turn, China has sought to bolster its own chip manufacturing abilities, and responded to the US by restricting the export of rare earth materials required for technology manufacturing.

The back-and-forth AI battle between both countries, which are seeing one another in an adversarial light, shows no sign of slowing down.

The poll comes as countries pump billions into AI research and seek to be top destinations for data centres, which are of high importance to AI infrastructure. Those data centres, however, have been criticised for their energy consumption, which could leave average consumers with an increase in their utility bills.

All the speculation and media coverage concerning AI, according to the Pew poll, is causing some trepidation.

"In many countries surveyed, a larger share of people are equally excited and concerned about the growing use of AI," Pew's report said. "In no country surveyed do more than three-in-10 adults say they are mainly excited."

Trust in China's AI vision skews younger

China received some of its highest marks among young adults when it comes to trust in setting the pace of AI regulation, the poll showed.

Although China's marks were highest with younger people, Pew added that the country has some way to go before gaining the trust of others.

"A median of 27 per cent trust China to regulate the technology, while a median of 60 per cent do not," Pew said.

The US and China are increasingly looking to win over the hearts and minds of people around the world with their respective visions for AI.

Among all age groups polled, the US scored higher than China for trust in setting an example on AI regulation.

Kurt Campbell, former US deputy secretary of state who served under president Joe Biden, recently reflected on the battle for AI influence between the US and China.

"What China is seeking to do is create a series of reliant relationships with countries that, frankly, will work with them on either infrastructure issues associated with technology," he said on Wednesday during a discussion organised by the Centre for a New American Century.

Mr Campbell added that the US needs to take China's efforts seriously, seek to exert influence around the world and gain trust.

"This is the first time in our living memory, in our history, that the US confronts an international challenge that we cannot handle on our own," he said.

According to data from Pew's poll, if China is seeking to bolster its trust and influence, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria would be good places to start, as "views of China are more positive than views of the US – people are more likely to trust China to regulate AI than to trust the US".

Cumulatively in the Pew poll, China's overall trust scores showed room for improvement.

"There is relatively little trust in China to effectively regulate AI across the 25 countries surveyed," the polling organisation wrote.

The US enjoyed the most support as an AI regulator, according to Pew, from those surveyed who classified themselves as right-leaning in their politics.

Generational divide on AI

Among the countries polled, the level of concern about the potential for labour disruption and other issues related to AI was highest in the US, followed by Italy, Australia, Brazil, Greece and Canada.

"About half of adults say they are more concerned than excited," a Pew document providing highlights of the poll read.

The countries showing the least concern about possible negative side effects from AI were South Korea, followed by India, Israel, Nigeria, Turkey and Japan.

Although there are many different conclusions that might be reached from the poll, there was a consistent theme in the survey involving the formation of a generational chasm in terms of AI awareness.

"Young adults in virtually every country surveyed are more aware of AI than their older counterparts," the poll said, adding that younger people also tended to be more excited about the burgeoning technology.

Semiconductors and GPUs made by Nvidia - president and chief executive Jensen Huang pictured - and other companies are increasingly important for countries seeking to build out AI infrastructure and capabilities. AFP

Along the lines of gender, women tended to be more worried about the potential for negative consequences from AI compared to men in more than half of the countries polled, with Pew adding that men in those countries were more likely to be aware of AI than women.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Pew said that internet use was a leading indicator in how much individuals use AI on a regular basis.

"In every country surveyed, these near-constant internet users are also more likely to have heard a lot about AI," the polling firm said.

