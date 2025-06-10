UAE ranks first for AI maturity in Arab world, report says

The UAE ranks first in the Arab world in a new AI Maturity Index that examines country readiness for artificial intelligence, according to a new report from online learning platform Coursera.

The 2025 Global Skills Report said the country's recent announcement of a UAE-US 5GW AI Campus - unveiled during US President Donald Trump’s visit in May, along with the decision by UAE schools to begin teaching mandatory AI classes from age four - helped propel it to to the top in various areas of the report.

“The UAE is rapidly scaling AI learning and infrastructure to drive workforce transformation and regional innovation,” said Kais Zribi, Coursera’s manager for Middle East and North Africa.

President Sheikh Mohamed with US President Donald Trump. The announcement of plans for a UAE-US AI Campus helped bolster the UAE's AI influence in a new report. Photo: G42

“Its strong performance on Coursera’s AI Maturity Index, combined with high rankings in overall skills proficiency, demonstrates the country’s growing ability to close skill gaps, nurture future talent, and lead in AI readiness.”

For AI maturity globally, the UAE ranked 32nd out of 109 countries, according to Coursera. Saudi Arabia ranked 37th place and Qatar placed 45th.

Singapore, Denmark, Switzerland, the US and Finland ranked in the top five.

In terms of overall AI skills proficiency, the UAE also ranked top in the Arab world.

Coursera’s report also said that with a 344 per cent increase in AI course enrolment compared to last year, the UAE outpaced the Middle East and North Africa regional average, as well as the global average AI courses selected on the company’s learning platform.

With hopes of diversifying its economy largely based on oil, in recent years the UAE ha sought to be a leader in artificial intelligence. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“As digital transformation reshapes industries, the UAE is setting a powerful example of how nations can leverage education to build a competitive, inclusive digital economy that prepares its workforce for the future,” said Mr Zribi.

Towards the end of last year, a similar report from Coursera projected that UAE interest in AI courses was on the path to grow significantly.

Coursera's data for its 2025 Global Skills Report is based in part on the company's stats from its learning platform, along with “third-party metrics to ensure a more comprehensive assessment, complementing the insights provided by Coursera data”.

For the AI Maturity Index, data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is used as well.

Over the past decade, the UAE − the Arab world’s second largest economy − has been open about its desire to be an AI front-runner as it diversifies its economy away from oil.

The country’s efforts have resulted in the establishment of start-ups as well as partnerships and investments from industry leaders like Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.

Through the creation of language models such as Falcon Arabic, the UAE has also sought to ensure aspects of Arabic culture are not left behind by the AI surge, with many large language models based on English-language data.

In 2019, the UAE announced the establishment of a university dedicated to AI, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. Several years before, the UAE was among the first in the world to appoint an AI Minister, Omar Al Olama.

WHAT%20IS%20THE%20LICENSING%20PROCESS%20FOR%20VARA%3F %3Cp%3EVara%20will%20cater%20to%20three%20categories%20of%20companies%20in%20Dubai%20(except%20the%20DIFC)%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECategory%20A%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Minimum%20viable%20product%20(MVP)%20applicants%20that%20are%20currently%20in%20the%20process%20of%20securing%20an%20MVP%20licence%3A%20This%20is%20a%20three-stage%20process%20starting%20with%20%5B1%5D%20a%20provisional%20permit%2C%20graduating%20to%20%5B2%5D%20preparatory%20licence%20and%20concluding%20with%20%5B3%5D%20operational%20licence.%20Applicants%20that%20are%20already%20in%20the%20MVP%20process%20will%20be%20advised%20by%20Vara%20to%20either%20continue%20within%20the%20MVP%20framework%20or%20be%20transitioned%20to%20the%20full%20market%20product%20licensing%20process.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECategory%20B%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Existing%20legacy%20virtual%20asset%20service%20providers%20prior%20to%20February%207%2C%202023%2C%20which%20are%20required%20to%20come%20under%20Vara%20supervision.%20All%20operating%20service%20proviers%20in%20Dubai%20(excluding%20the%20DIFC)%20fall%20under%20Vara%E2%80%99s%20supervision.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECategory%20C%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20New%20applicants%20seeking%20a%20Vara%20licence%20or%20existing%20applicants%20adding%20new%20activities.%20All%20applicants%20that%20do%20not%20fall%20under%20Category%20A%20or%20B%20can%20begin%20the%20application%20process%20through%20their%20current%20or%20prospective%20commercial%20licensor%20%E2%80%94%20the%20DET%20or%20Free%20Zone%20Authority%20%E2%80%94%20or%20directly%20through%20Vara%20in%20the%20instance%20that%20they%20have%20yet%20to%20determine%20the%20commercial%20operating%20zone%20in%20Dubai.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

Company Profile Name: JustClean Based: Kuwait with offices in other GCC countries Launch year: 2016 Number of employees: 130 Sector: online laundry service Funding: $12.9m from Kuwait-based Faith Capital Holding

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV Power: 360bhp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh282,870 On sale: now