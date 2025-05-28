UAE ambassador promotes technology security of AI acceleration plans with US

Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the US, on Wednesday promoted the security aspect of the new US-UAE AI Acceleration partnership.

The details come after plans for a 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi were announced during President Donald Trump's visit to the UAE. A follow-up development will see Abu Dhabi-based G42 teaming up with technology giants OpenAI, Oracle and Nvidia to create an AI hub in the emirate as part of that project.

The US-UAE AI Acceleration partnership also includes commitments from the Emirates to invest in US digital infrastructure.

“Through the implementation of a Regulated Technology Environment, approved UAE organisations acquiring regulated US technologies will adhere to extensive physical and cybersecurity protocols,” Mr Al Otaiba said in a statement posted by the embassy on X.

“These involve regular audits, third-party validations, and active oversight by both nations' governments. The direct involvement of leading US companies further ensures that advanced AI chips and technologies are fully protected from diversion or unauthorised access.”

The unprecedented AI boom has been accompanied by increased dialogue to ensure the technology that makes it possible does not fall into the wrong hands.

“This is nothing new,” Mr Al Otaiba said, reflecting on the emphasis on securing the technology at the heart of the recent UAE-US AI announcements. “This initiative is just the latest in a broad spectrum of Emirati-American partnerships, grounded in decades of mutual trust.

“The UAE has purchased and operates some of the US's most sophisticated defence systems and co-operates closely with the US on a civilian nuclear energy programme with strict safeguards.”

The new plans will make the UAE home to one of the world's largest AI infrastructure projects at a time of global competition for AI innovation. The US has sought to maintain its lead in the race by protecting its AI technology, while at the same time working with partners like the UAE to bolster breakthroughs in the sector.

The recently publicised plans for the 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi gave a reason for optimism for those in the UAE hoping to maintain the country's regional lead on AI research and development.

“To put the new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi into perspective, it would support up to 2.5 million Nvidia B200s. That's bigger than all other major AI infrastructure announcements we've seen so far,” wrote Lennart Heim, an associate information scientist at the Rand Corporation think tank.

During Mr Trump's visit to Abu Dhabi, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spoke on the security details of the UAE AI plans, as did Sriram Krishnan, the White House's senior policy adviser for AI.

“These Middle East AI partnerships are historic and this 'AI diplomacy' will help lock-in the American tech stack in the region,” Mr Krishnan posted on X. “This happens on top of rigorous security guarantees to stop diversion or unauthorised access of our technology.”

Both the AI Campus and Stargate UAE plans have been greeted with enthusiasm in technology circles.

“Great to work with the UAE,” said OpenAI founder Sam Altman, in reference to Stargate UAE, an endeavour that includes his company as well as Oracle and Nvidia.

Mr Al Otaiba's statement reflected on what he described as the broad benefits that Stargate would yield.

“This new initiative will build compute capacity to deliver safe, secure and broadly beneficial AI in the UAE, US and around the world,” he said.

