Ask Mina: Fabio Capello v Pep Guardiola, the ageless Salem Al Dawsari and Paul Pogba's future

<i>Each week sports reporter Mina Rzouki answers a selection of readers' questions submitted via social media. If you have a question for Mina, you can ask her on either X or Instagram – both @MinaRzouki.</i> <b>Q: What are your thoughts on Fabio Capello’s criticism of Pep Guardiola. Do you agree or disagree and why?</b> <i>Naseinb via Instagram</i> A: Just for reference, Fabio Capello, former England, Real Madrid and AC Milan coach was speaking to Sky Italia when he labelled Guardiola "arrogant" and said his desire to be the "main character" through tactics had cost his team in big games. He also accused him of harming football, adding: “Everyone spent 10 years trying to copy him, and that destroyed the essence of Italian football." Who doesn’t love a little bit of drama? My opinion is that the desire to replicate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pep-guardiola/" target="_blank">Guardiola’s style of football</a> has somewhat harmed football. We see many teams trying to play in similar fashion with less adaptable and capable players, leading to dogmatic tactics that at times do little to exploit the talents of the individuals. Coaches grow too obsessed with their own philosophy. But it’s hardly Guardiola’s fault that he spawned so many sycophants eager to copy rather than innovate in the way he did so himself. So much of Guardiola’s football has been influenced by many greats including Johan Cruyff, Arrigo Sacchi and even Luciano Spalletti’s Roma that played with Francesco Totti as a false number nine. He combined so many of those influences to create his own style and that too has changed and adapted over the years to suit the clubs and leagues he has managed in. Obsessed with football, Guardiola was inspired and innovated rather than copied. Sadly those who admire him tend to copy. As for Guardiola’s penchant for springing a tactical surprise in big games, it’s difficult to disagree. Guardiola famously overthought a match against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank">Real Madrid</a> when he was the Bayern coach. Losing 4-0, the coach was distraught. According to journalist Marti Perarnau’s book on Guardiola, the Spanish coach changed his mind multiple times as to what shape he ought to field to stop Real Madrid. He went from a 3-4-3 to a 4-3-2-1 to a 4-2-4 and it all ended in disaster. As coach of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a>, the 2019 loss to Tottenham is also difficult to forget. Guardiola used Fabian Delph at full back, left Kevin De Bruyne on the bench until the 88th minute and used Ilkay Gundogan in a defensive role. They were duly defeated in the tie, but I disagree that Guardiola made these tactical decisions due to arrogance. If anything, I think sometimes it’s out of genuine fear and respect for the opponent. He doesn’t change things to be clever but rather because he’s so hungry for the win that he overthinks every move. Incidentally, Capello, for me, is the greatest ever coach. Big claim, I know. Milan’s destruction of Cruyff’s Barcelona in 1994 in the Champions League final, despite the overwhelming number of absences and with only Dejan Savicevic up front is the single greatest achievement in my book. Winning a title with Roma is also close to impossible considering the noise from the capital city and he did it. <b>Q: Is Liverpool’s season catching up with them?</b> <i>Neiloparchio10 via Instagram</i> A: I’m assuming you are referring to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/league-cup-final-newcastle-end-70-year-wait-for-trophy-after-win-over-liverpool/" target="_blank">Liverpool’s recent losses to Newcastle</a> and PSG that have dashed hopes of multiple trophies. Well they’re 99 per cent certain of winning the league so that’s pretty impressive, especially considering it’s Arne Slot’s first season. But I think going forward, asking any club to challenge and win trebles is becoming a tall order. There are ever more competitions to contend with, old competition formats are expanding, and the endless amount of injuries are ruining the spectacle. Playing relentlessly is catching up with everyone. To be fair, I don’t actually agree that the season has been catching up with them. I think PSG have been heavily underrated this season and yes, they did have a poor start to their Champions League campaign but they have since developed into an insanely good team in these past four, five months. Luis Enrique has addressed the weaknesses and is putting the players into positions to show their best. How hopelessly unlucky that Liverpool, a team that topped the Champions League league phase should be pitted against a European giant. As for Newcastle, it is difficult to defend that performance from Slot’s men, yet I will dole out the excuses nonetheless. Fatigue is a real thing - not always physical but mental. It is hard to play a European match against a strong team that goes to extra time. The nerves, the emotions and then to lose in that manner… it’s hard to then get back up and go to Wembley a few days later. If there is one criticism then it could be a lack of rotation at times. Why, as an example, has Federico Chiesa not been played more often? He merits more opportunities and will only grow should he be offered consistency, yet it seems clear he is not one Slot is keen to count on even if he can score goals like the one at Wembley. The team is too dependent on the brilliance of Mo Salah and the rest of the attack hasn’t been able to measure up, so why not give the Italian a few more minutes? It's important to note that I’m just nitpicking at this point. This is a team that’s likely to win the grand prize at the end of the season so, yes it’s been a bit rocky but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank">Liverpool</a> remain one of the mightiest in Europe and surely soon to be crowned the best in England. <b>Q - Which player has impressed you the most in the Saudi Pro League this season?</b> <i>Manamaayad via Instagram</i> There have been many to be honest, it’s been a really fun season thus far. Despite Moussa Diaby’s long injury lay off (from November to February), he always makes a difference when he plays and set up both the first and last goal in the Saudi clasico when his team, Al Ittihad smashed Riyadh giants Al Hilal 4-1. A creative force, he was the record signing from Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen’s player of the season in 2020. Perhaps what I didn’t expect was how impressive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/21/world-cup-qualifiers-uae-misfire-in-iran-salem-al-dawsari-revives-saudi-arabia-and-kluiverts-tough-start/" target="_blank">Al Hilal’s Salem Al Dawsari</a> continues to be at 33 years of age. I love nothing more than a clutch player, the man who shows up in the big moments and Al Dawsari is just that. Al Ittihad may be the best team in Saudi Arabia at the moment but Hilal captain Al Dawsari has come up with the goods in key moments to keep his side in the hunt for the title. One need only remember his performance in the match against Al Kholood. His side were comprehensively defeated the week prior and needed a strong reaction and he provided it. He not only created the first goal but scored twice to help his side secure a 5-1 victory. Last week, he became the player with the most assists in Saudi Pro League history when he delivered his 54th in the 2-0 win against Al Taawoun. The club captain, who once played for Villarreal, is not only a legend but a hero at international level, scoring in Saudi Arabia’s crucial World Cup qualifier against China only days ago. <b>Q - What’s next for Paul Pogba? Now a free agent, will he go back to Italy, move to Saudi Arabia or another Middle Eastern club?</b> <i>From Leo Haider via Twitter.</i> A: Is he the most coveted free agent? His <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/05/paul-pogba-doping-ban-reduced-to-18-months/" target="_blank">18-month doping ban</a> finally expired on March 11 and he’s now free to play wherever he wants but securing his next contract will not be an easy feat. Leaving Juventus by mutual consent, the Frenchman hasn’t played a professional game since September 2023, even if he’s been training hard in hopes of securing a move that would help him restart his career. He was recently in Miami to watch the Premier Padel P1 and has been linked with a move to Inter Miami to join up with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. So far, this is the rumour that has gained the most traction, and the likes of <i>Fichajes</i> seem adamant the move is near completion. A move stateside would make the most sense considering the impact the player would make on a commercial level, but I wouldn’t discount Saudi Arabia. Former Juve director Pavel Nedved is now the sporting director of Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab, while Al Ittihad remains a possibility. It will be interesting to see where he goes and whether he’ll ever be able to recapture some of his old form. He deserves an opportunity to light up the pitch again.