Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been in top form for Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. Reuters
Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been in top form for Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. Reuters

Sport

Football

Ask Mina: Arsene Wenger's offside idea, Ivan Toney's SPL form and Roberto Mancini's future

In her weekly Q&A, The National's resident expert addresses topics from around the football world

Mina Rzouki
Mina Rzouki

March 18, 2025