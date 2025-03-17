Liverpool head coach Arne Slot consoles captain Virgil van Dijk after the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle in Sunday's League Cup final. Reuters
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot consoles captain Virgil van Dijk after the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle in Sunday's League Cup final. Reuters

Sport

Football

Arne Slot’s League Cup final tactics ruthlessly exposed with Alexis Mac Allister the fall guy

Decision to deploy Liverpool’s smallest player to man-mark Dan Burn at set-pieces will go down as one of the biggest mismatches in sports history

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

March 17, 2025