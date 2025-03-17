Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund promises more goals after ending scoring drought

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal for Manchester United in 21 matches in Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win at Leicester City. The Danish striker, 22, had failed to find the target since December 12 last year, but took full advantage of poor defending to put his team ahead after 28 minutes with an angled low finish. He hopes it sparks both an upturn in performances and goals between now and the end of the season. “Of course I’m happy, but it's not all about goals,” he told <i>The National</i>. “I’m obviously very happy to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/17/ruben-amorim-delighted-for-hojlund-and-garnacho-as-manchester-united-clinch-important-win-over-leicester/" target="_blank">get my goal today</a> and it gives me a lot of confidence, but I think it comes down to my performances as well. "I've not been on top of my game as I wanted to, and we’re still adapting to a new system and some new positions [under <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/17/my-job-is-so-hard-ruben-amorim-dejected-after-manchester-united-lose-at-tottenham/" target="_blank">new coach Ruben Amorim</a>]. "But I think I've been growing into it lately and starting to look a bit better. But again, I’m just happy to get on the scoresheet today and I'm sure they will come more now.” Hojlund may have been goal shy but he did play well in United’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/14/europa-league-amorim-hails-perfect-captain-fernandes-as-man-united-march-on/" target="_blank">4-1 Europa League win</a> against Real Sociedad on Thursday. United are now four matches unbeaten. “I think we’re starting to get a bit more connection between myself and the players, and then starting to understand what my qualities are even more, and playing to them as well,” explained Hojlund. “I’m developing and beginning to understand their qualities as well, and that's what the manager wants. He wants us to play to our strengths, and now we're starting to find each other even better. "He [Amorim] wants me to stretch the pitch, that’s obvious, and get me into the channels and keep the centre-backs occupied. That’s what I’m trying to do.” Of his goal against a side who themselves have not scored a home league goal since December 8, Hojlund said: “Was it [Leicester defender Wout] Faes? He was running down towards the goal, so I was taking my time, seeing it as an opportunity to just get even closer to the goal and then obviously I took my chance. "It wasn’t like the first time when I scored against Aston Villa, but obviously I was very happy and still am. I see it as a good step on the way, but I just want to keep improving and keep being better. "I know I'm not the finished article or what you say over here, but I just want to keep going and keep becoming even better and I'm sure I'll get even better and score even more goals if I just focus on that.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">United</a> have suffered an appalling season and sit 13th in the table, but confidence is increasing and Hojlund is showing some understanding with fellow forward Joshua Zirkzee. “We didn’t get to play too much together in the beginning of the season, but now he’s starting to play in a different sort of role or position and he can still do the other part, but playing together with him is very nice,” said Hojlund. “He’s a lovely lad and, yeah, I think competition is a good thing, but I think we also support each other’s qualities very well.” United have a two-week break now while the international matches take place. Leicester City, meanwhile, became the first top-flight club to lose seven successive games without scoring.