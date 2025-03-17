Ruben Amorim delighted for Hojlund and Garnacho as Manchester United clinch important win over Leicester

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was pleased for Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho after the duo ended their goal drought in Sunday's morale-boosting victory at struggling Leicester City. The Red Devils moved up to 13th with just their 10th Premier League win of a challenging season as they made light work of Ruud van Nistelrooy's seemingly Championship-bound Foxes. Hojlund fired <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/">United </a>into the lead as he ended a 21-game scoreless streak, with Garnacho then ending a 24-match run without a goal before skipper Bruno Fernandes wrapped up a convincing 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium. "It's really important for him," <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/17/my-job-is-so-hard-ruben-amorim-dejected-after-manchester-united-lose-at-tottenham/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/17/my-job-is-so-hard-ruben-amorim-dejected-after-manchester-united-lose-at-tottenham/">Amorim </a>said of Hojlund's first goal since December 12. "He's doing the right things, he's helping the team, he's fighting for every ball and today he scored a very good goal, very important goal, especially at that moment in the game. "I think he deserved that goal more than anybody." "He [Garnacho] was really happy but the most important thing is the way he's improving his game. He's playing both sides, not just on the left. He's sprinting back, the small things he's doing quite well." The visitors started well, with Christian Eriksen rattling the post with a curling effort before Hojlund's opener. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/02/04/young-guns-hojlund-and-garnacho-fire-man-united-to-easy-victory-over-west-ham/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/02/04/young-guns-hojlund-and-garnacho-fire-man-united-to-easy-victory-over-west-ham/">Garnacho </a>had the ball in the net early in the second half but the referee ruled out his well-taken finish for offside. The 20-year-old did not have to wait long for a first goal in 24 matches in all competitions, however, as he collected Fernandes' pass before drilling home. Fernandes, who has been in fine scoring form, was not to be upstaged. His goal of the night late on gave United fans one more reason to cheer after scoring a hat-trick in Thursday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/14/europa-league-amorim-hails-perfect-captain-fernandes-as-man-united-march-on/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/14/europa-league-amorim-hails-perfect-captain-fernandes-as-man-united-march-on/">4-1 Europa League win </a>over Real Sociedad. United came to the King Power Stadium having accumulated the fewest wins and points after 28 games in any of the club's Premier League campaigns. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/">Amorim</a> thus welcomed a rare comfortable win. "I think the performances are improving and when you have the performance and the result, because the result does not always come with the performance, you feel better," Amorim said. "I'm starting to see different things in the team, especially today. You can feel a lack of energy in some players but you feel that the team can find the way to win games even when they are a little bit more tired. "It's a good sign for this team." Despite the result, Amorim said he is looking forward to a much-deserved break with his United players stretched to "their limit". The Red Devils are unbeaten in seven games, excluding penalty shoot-outs, and are into the quarter-finals of the Europa League. United are not in action for another two-and-a-half weeks as an international break is followed by the FA Cup quarter-finals. Amorim has welcomed that time to rest and recover with an injury-ravaged squad despite fears it could halt his side's momentum. "It's a shame we stop for the national teams when our confidence is at its biggest," said the Portuguese. "It was clear today my players are at the limit. We are going to use this window to rest and recover, it will be good. "The feeling is completely different [after back-to-back wins]. When we return it will be like starting from scratch." And while United head into the international break with a pep in their step, Leicester limp on knowing it is likely a case of when rather than if they are relegated. The Foxes sit 19th in the standings and nine points off safety with just nine matches remaining, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/02/leicester-city-manager-ruud-van-nistelrooy-astonished-at-options-after-man-united-interim-spell/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/02/leicester-city-manager-ruud-van-nistelrooy-astonished-at-options-after-man-united-interim-spell/">boss Van Nistelrooy </a>vowing to keep fighting after overseeing a 13th defeat in 14 Premier League matches. Asked where it had gone wrong on Sunday, the Leicester boss, who started the season as United assistant and had a spell in interim charge, said: "I think in efficiency, in taking opportunities, the score and defending key moments in the game. "I think that's where the difference was made today. "It's about while mathematically there's a possibility [we fight], so as long as that's the case we are professionals, we keep doing our jobs. "We can't and won't give up until mathematically it's impossible."