Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, left, scores his third goal against Real Sociedad. EPA
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, left, scores his third goal against Real Sociedad. EPA

Sport

Football

Europa League: Amorim hails ‘perfect captain’ Fernandes as Man United march on

Portuguese playmaker’s hat-trick inspires win over Real Sociedad as Tottenham and Rangers also advance to quarter-finals

The National

March 14, 2025