Premier League predictions: Chelsea draw with Arsenal, Man City beat Brighton

Everton manager David Moyes goes up against his former club having masterminded an eight-game unbeaten run that has lifted the Merseysiders 16 points clear of the relegation zone. West Ham's 1-0 loss at home to Newcastle United, which prevented them winning a third game in a row, leaves them level on points with Everton but way behind on goal difference. <b>Prediction: Everton 2 West Ham 1</b> Ipswich's loss at Crystal Palace means they are the only side in the Premier League without a win this calendar year. The Tractor Boys are six points shy of safety in 18th position. Forest returned to winning ways with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/08/nottm-forest-vs-man-city-callum-hudson-odoi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/08/nottm-forest-vs-man-city-callum-hudson-odoi/">1-0 victory over Manchester City</a> after taking only one point from their previous three games. That means Nuno Espirito Santo's side remain third, two points clear of Chelsea in fourth. <b>Prediction: Ipswich 1 Forest 3</b> Fifth-placed City's top-four hopes took a knock with their defeat at Forest that leaves them two points behind Chelsea and in danger of missing out on Uefa Champions League football next season. Since losing 7-0 at Nottingham Forest, Brighton have won six games on the spin across competitions. Their battling 2-1 victory at Fulham took them up to seventh spot, three points outside the top four. <b>Prediction: Man City 1 Brighton 0</b> Rock-bottom <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/08/mohamed-salah-breaks-more-records-as-liverpool-inch-closer-to-premier-league-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/08/mohamed-salah-breaks-more-records-as-liverpool-inch-closer-to-premier-league-title/">Southampton's 3-1 loss at runaway leaders Liverpool</a> was the 23rd time in 28 league games this season they have been beaten. The Saints are bottom with just nine points, still two shy the lowest tally ever recorded in Premier League history – by Derby County in 2007/08. Wolves' draw with Everton means they sit one place outside the bottom three but six points clear of Ipswich Town in 18th. <b>Prediction: Southampton 0 Wolves 2</b> Only five points separate ninth-place Bournemouth from Chelsea in fourth, although the Cherries will be frustrated that they only <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/09/premier-league-cucurella-seals-chelsea-win-over-leicester-as-spurs-fightback-to-earn-draw-with-bournemouth/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/09/premier-league-cucurella-seals-chelsea-win-over-leicester-as-spurs-fightback-to-earn-draw-with-bournemouth/">drew 2-2 with Spurs last weekend</a>, despite taking a two-goal lead in North London. Brentford fell to a narrow home defeat against Aston Villa, which meant they missed out on a potential third win on the trot and lost ground in the race for European places. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 3 Brentford 1</b> Arsenal's title hopes are all but over after a run of two points from a possible nine which has allowed Liverpool to open up a 15-point gap at the top, although the Gunners have played a game less. Chelsea are looking for a third consecutive victory which would give their Champions League hopes a big boost following wins over relegation-haunted Southampton and Leicester City. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1</b> Fulham missed out on a fourth win in five games when they lost at Brighton which left the Cottagers five points behind Newcastle and Man City, who sit sixth and fifth, respectively. Spurs fought back from two goals down to draw at Bournemouth but Ange Postecoglou's side remain in 13th place, 13 points shy of the top six. <b>Prediction: Fulham 2 Spurs 1</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/09/premier-league-cucurella-seals-chelsea-win-over-leicester-as-spurs-fightback-to-earn-draw-with-bournemouth/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/09/premier-league-cucurella-seals-chelsea-win-over-leicester-as-spurs-fightback-to-earn-draw-with-bournemouth/">Leicester's 1-0 defeat at Chelsea</a> was their 12th in 13 Premier League matches – and the third time in their history the Foxes have lost five successive league games without scoring. They are six points from safety. Manchester United recovered from a poor first-half showing to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/10/manchester-uniteds-christian-eriksen-on-rasmus-hojlund-ruben-amorim-and-the-need-to-beat-real-sociedad/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/10/manchester-uniteds-christian-eriksen-on-rasmus-hojlund-ruben-amorim-and-the-need-to-beat-real-sociedad/">draw at home to Arsenal</a>, which lifted them up to 14th in the table. <b>Prediction: Leicester 0 Man United 2</b>